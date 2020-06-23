All apartments in Marietta
1065 Baker Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1065 Baker Lane

1065 Baker Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1065 Baker Lane, Marietta, GA 30062

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with an amazing deck is just what your looking for! Located just East of 75,near North Marietta Parkway, this cozy two story home is convenient to Whole Foods and great shopping on Roswell Road. Freshly painted,new french door connect kitchen to deck, the top floor consists of a huge master bedroom with 2 closets. 2 bedrooms sunny bedrooms are on the main level and the basement has a fourth bedroom and living area which can make a great teen or in-law suite,Roof and exterior Hardi Plank are less than 6 years old,Brand new A/C,marble countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1065 Baker Lane have any available units?
1065 Baker Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Marietta, GA.
What amenities does 1065 Baker Lane have?
Some of 1065 Baker Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1065 Baker Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1065 Baker Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1065 Baker Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1065 Baker Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marietta.
Does 1065 Baker Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1065 Baker Lane does offer parking.
Does 1065 Baker Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1065 Baker Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1065 Baker Lane have a pool?
No, 1065 Baker Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1065 Baker Lane have accessible units?
No, 1065 Baker Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1065 Baker Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1065 Baker Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1065 Baker Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1065 Baker Lane has units with air conditioning.
