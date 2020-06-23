1065 Baker Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The 4 bedroom 2 bathroom with an amazing deck is just what your looking for! Located just East of 75,near North Marietta Parkway, this cozy two story home is convenient to Whole Foods and great shopping on Roswell Road. Freshly painted,new french door connect kitchen to deck, the top floor consists of a huge master bedroom with 2 closets. 2 bedrooms sunny bedrooms are on the main level and the basement has a fourth bedroom and living area which can make a great teen or in-law suite,Roof and exterior Hardi Plank are less than 6 years old,Brand new A/C,marble countertops.