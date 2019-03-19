All apartments in Mableton
6691 Songwood Drive

6691 Songwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6691 Songwood Drive, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,500 sf home is located in Austell, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car port. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6691 Songwood Drive have any available units?
6691 Songwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 6691 Songwood Drive have?
Some of 6691 Songwood Drive's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6691 Songwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6691 Songwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6691 Songwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6691 Songwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6691 Songwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6691 Songwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6691 Songwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6691 Songwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6691 Songwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6691 Songwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6691 Songwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6691 Songwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6691 Songwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6691 Songwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6691 Songwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6691 Songwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

