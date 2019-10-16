5288 Vinings Springs Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3-story home in Vinings. Home features fenced yard with an amazing terrace: large deck, screened porch and side entry garage. Open floor plan w/hardwood flooring, separate dining, and formal living room. Truly an entertainer's dream with a chef kitchen, cozy kitchen area and great room with 2-story stone fireplace. Kitchen features granite countertops, updated light fixtures, Jenn Air appliances & built-in deck. Master bedroom w/trey ceilings, French doors, plantation blinds & entertainment built-in; bath has double vanity, jetted tub & 2 walk-in closets.