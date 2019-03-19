All apartments in Mableton
467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW

467 Shannon Green Circle · No Longer Available
Location

467 Shannon Green Circle, Mableton, GA 30126

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable split level move in ready home. Freshly painted throughout. Skylight ceilings. Large secondary bdrms. Master on the main with sitting rm. Full finished basement. Sweet kitchen w/ white cabinets & granite countertops. Gas starter fireplace. 2 car garage. Walk to Publix & Shopping. Great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW have any available units?
467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW have?
Some of 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW pet-friendly?
No, 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mableton.
Does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW offer parking?
Yes, 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW offers parking.
Does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW have a pool?
No, 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW does not have a pool.
Does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW have accessible units?
No, 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW does not have accessible units.
Does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW does not have units with air conditioning.
