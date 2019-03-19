Adorable split level move in ready home. Freshly painted throughout. Skylight ceilings. Large secondary bdrms. Master on the main with sitting rm. Full finished basement. Sweet kitchen w/ white cabinets & granite countertops. Gas starter fireplace. 2 car garage. Walk to Publix & Shopping. Great neighborhood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW have any available units?
467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
What amenities does 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW have?
Some of 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW currently offering any rent specials?
467 SHANNON GREEN Circle SW is not currently offering any rent specials.