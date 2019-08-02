All apartments in Mableton
1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:04 PM

1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest

1570 Old Alabama Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1570 Old Alabama Rd, Mableton, GA 30168

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mableton, GA.
1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest is pet friendly.
No, 1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest does not offer parking.
No, 1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest does not have a pool.
No, 1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest does not have accessible units.
No, 1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
No, 1570 Old Alabama Road Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
