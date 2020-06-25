4384 KENTON Point NW

BACK-ON-MARKET/APPROVED TENANT walked last minute! Ready-to-move-in beautiful cul-de-sac home in sought after Legacy Park! Freshly painted and featuring new elegant wood floors throughout main level! Updated and trendy kitchen and master bathroom. Family room with fireplace and french doors. Enclosed all season addition in the back lets nature and light in for added enjoyment and view of the beautiful private back yard. 2yrs min preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
