Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
298 Apartments for rent in Ridenour, Kennesaw, GA
Ashford Ridenour Apartments
1575 Ridenour Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1783 sqft
Just minutes from Route 41 and Barrett Parkway, and a short drive to some of the best dining, shopping, and working that Kennesaw has to offer. Pet-friendly with 24-hour gym.
1723 Oakbrook Lane
1723 Oakbrook Lane Northwest, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1624 sqft
Awesome Townhouse in a Prime Location! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse in a prime location! Whole Foods is literally across the street! Kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and subway tile back splash.
1809 Willow Branch Ln
1809 Willow Branch Lane, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1688 sqft
Luxurious Townhouse available in the highly sought after Ridenour community. Concorde Row at Ridenour features upscale living plus tons of amenities, including swim, tennis, playground and more.
Results within 1 mile of Ridenour
1800 at Barrett Lakes
1800 Barrett Lakes Blvd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$938
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,097
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,476
1327 sqft
Superb amenities such as walk-in closets, hardwood floors and 24-hour maintenance service await the lucky residents at the 1800 at Barrett Lakes in Kennesaw, GA. Community features include sauna, internet cafe and parking facilities.
Mountain Park Estates
1925 Old 41 Hwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,446
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1688 sqft
Gated community with 24-hour maintenance, cyber cafe, swimming pool and farmhouse-style clubhouse. Minutes from hiking trails and historic Kennesaw Mountain with easy access to I-75 and I-575. Near Town Center Mall and restaurants.
Parkside at Town Center
1615 Cobb Pkwy NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,196
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1404 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments overlooking Kennesaw Mountain National Park, with such careful detailing as wine racks, maple cabinetry, and high ceilings. Common amenities include tennis courts, a fitness center, and a swimming pool. Close to I-75.
Twenty25 Barrett
2025 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,141
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1214 sqft
Trendy lakeside property in Kennesaw provides entertainment and luxury at home. Club room with games and billiards, an entertainment deck, trails and an oasis pool make this the hot spot for activity.
Heights of Kennesaw
1950 Barrett Lakes Blvd, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$954
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1384 sqft
Located close to I-75, I-285 and downtown Atlanta near to shopping and dining. Newly renovated homes have granite counters, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Community has a pool and landscaped grounds.
1673 Leyland Dr Nw
1673 Leyland Drive, Kennesaw, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1436 sqft
Kennesaw Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Well Maintained 2-story Home in Cedarcrest Subdivision.
Results within 5 miles of Ridenour
Greenhouse
3885 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$858
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,364
1254 sqft
Garden-style apartments near I-75. Close to Kennesaw State University and the Pinetree Country Club. Neary shopping at Town Center at Cobb. Pet-friendly units have walk-in closets. Community pool.
Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,073
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1226 sqft
Luxurious community offers outdoor kitchen, cyber cafe, 24-hour gym and resort-style pool. Apartments include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and new flooring. Close to Town Center and Rockridge Forest Preserve.
Trellis
1275 Cunningham Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1340 sqft
Several large convenience stores nearby, plus a cinema and many chain restaurants. Clubhouse, gym, pool and playground on site. Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher and a patio or balcony.
Camden Shiloh
4044 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,219
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,669
1509 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments with wood-burning fireplaces, modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with saltwater pool, cyber cafe, picnic area with grills. Minutes from Kennesaw State University, Town Center Mall and I-75.
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,052
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1200 sqft
Spacious layouts with black modern appliances, hardwood flooring, and granite countertops. Private patios and balconies available. Easy access to I-75, I-285, and downtown. Pet friendly.
Wood Pointe
1001 Burnt Hickory Rd NW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,094
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,779
1541 sqft
Convenient to Interstates 75 and 285. Also near Marietta Square and Town Center Mall. Charming apartment community at the base of Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park. On-site internet cafe, swimming pool, tennis court and gym.
Aldridge at Town Village
3024 Hidden Forest Ct, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,297
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1408 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Smoke-free community with fitness center, yoga studio and swimming pool. Easy access to I-575 and I-75.
Shiloh Valley Overlook
2100 Shiloh Valley Dr NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1441 sqft
Tranquil setting with lush landscaping and close to I-75. Large, refreshing pool surrounded by greenery. Enjoy being close to entertainment or stay home and take advantage of the tennis court. In-unit laundry.
Revival on Main
2825 S Main St, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1294 sqft
This modern community is located in the historic downtown Kennesaw area. On-site amenities include a saltwater pool, club room, and lots of green space. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Modern interiors.
Crestmont
500 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$985
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
950 sqft
Live in style and comfort with newly renovated apartment homes at Crestmont! Our fabulous community in Marietta, GA has so much to offer, from community amenities to apartment features.
Lakeside At Town Center
425 Williams Dr, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,152
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1409 sqft
WELCOME TO LAKESIDE AT TOWN CENTER Our apartments in Marietta, GA come in 1, 2, and 3-bedroom floor plans and seven different layouts, so you are bound to find something that catches your eye! Lakeside at Town Center is our sophisticated modern take
The Bridges Of Kennesaw
3840 Jiles Rd NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1378 sqft
Just a short walk away from North Hampton Drive and Giles Crossing. Modern apartments include a patio or balcony, a fireplace and a full complement of kitchen appliances. Community includes a pool and tennis court.
Walden Ridge
3093 Cobb Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Walden Ridge Apartments in Kennesaw, GA! Experience all of the comforts you have come to expect in your new apartment home surpassed with additional amenities and unparalleled service.
The Avenues of Kennesaw East & West
3900 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,171
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1544 sqft
Luxury apartments with modern kitchens, ceiling fans and crown molding. Swim in the pool or lounge on the sundeck. Enjoy a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court. Just minutes from shopping and restaurants. Pet-friendly.
TownPark Crossing
3725 George Busbee Pkwy NW, Kennesaw, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1119 sqft
Pet-friendly community with a bark park, lighted tennis courts and a resident car care center. Units feature gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances and brushed-nickel hardware.
