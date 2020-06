Amenities

dishwasher parking pool tennis court fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Absolutely charming 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home has new paint and new carpets, fenced in back yard with 6ft privacy fence. Has large bedrooms with ample closet space. Located near everything Kennesaw for convenience and only short drive to Kennesaw Mountain State Park plus a Swim/tennis community. Trash and recycling services included! Contact us today for more information.