Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

649 Piedmont Ave

649 Piedmont Avenue · (912) 369-1100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

649 Piedmont Avenue, Hinesville, GA 31313

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1646 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and Well Maintained 3BR/2.5BA, 2-Story Home just built in 2018!!! Nestled in Griffin Park S/D, this home features Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout 1st Floor, Plenty of Windows that bring in natural sunlight, Spacious Family Room, Formal Dining Room w/ Wainscoting, Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Crown Molding, Custom Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Carpeted Flooring in all Bedrooms, Large Master Bedroom w/ Tray Ceiling, Walk In Closet, Dual Vanity in MBA, Heated Laundry, Spacious Yard and a 2-Car Garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 649 Piedmont Ave have any available units?
649 Piedmont Ave has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hinesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 649 Piedmont Ave have?
Some of 649 Piedmont Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 649 Piedmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
649 Piedmont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 Piedmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 649 Piedmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Does 649 Piedmont Ave offer parking?
Yes, 649 Piedmont Ave does offer parking.
Does 649 Piedmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 649 Piedmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 Piedmont Ave have a pool?
No, 649 Piedmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 649 Piedmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 649 Piedmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 649 Piedmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 649 Piedmont Ave has units with dishwashers.
