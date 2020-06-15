649 Piedmont Ave

Amenities
Beautiful and Well Maintained 3BR/2.5BA, 2-Story Home just built in 2018!!! Nestled in Griffin Park S/D, this home features Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout 1st Floor, Plenty of Windows that bring in natural sunlight, Spacious Family Room, Formal Dining Room w/ Wainscoting, Stainless Steel Appliances in Kitchen, Crown Molding, Custom Light Fixtures, Ceiling Fans, Carpeted Flooring in all Bedrooms, Large Master Bedroom w/ Tray Ceiling, Walk In Closet, Dual Vanity in MBA, Heated Laundry, Spacious Yard and a 2-Car Garage.