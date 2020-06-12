Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:56 AM

9 Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hinesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Oak Crest
1 Unit Available
668 Red Oak Lane
668 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2658 sqft
668 Red Oak Lane Available 09/01/20 - Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
702 Tattnall Dr
702 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1638 sqft
3 Bd, 3 Ba, Living/Dining Rm Combo, Dishwasher, Disposal, Laundry Rm, Garage, NO PETS**Very close to base at Ft. Stewart, Wood laminate floors throughout, Pool Access and Playground on site.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Oak Crest
1 Unit Available
647 Red Oak Lane
647 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2251 sqft
AVAILABLE 06-20-2020. Welcome to your new rental home in the Retreat at Oak Crest. Beautiful two-story foyer. This home features laminate wood flooring in the foyer, dining, great, kitchen & breakfast areas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
198 Grandview Drive
198 Grandview Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1711 sqft
Well Maintained 3Bdrm/2.5BA five year old home in desired Griffin Park Subdivision. Two Car Garage and a privacy fence. Tenants can use the either of the two community access only pools and will have a short commute to Ft. Stewart's Gate 7 or 8.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
1102 Tomcat Trail
1102 Tom Cat Trail, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1351 sqft
Lovely 3BR/2BA, 1-Story Brick Home in Eagles Landing S/D, just minutes away from Ft Stewart!!! Features Newly Painted Exterior, Living Room w/ Laminate Wood Flooring & Fireplace, Spacious Kitchen w/ Tiled Flooring & Backsplash, Carpeted Flooring in

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
504 Windsor Ct
504 Windsor Court, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2250 sqft
Charming 4BR/2BA, 2,250 Sq Ft, One-Story Brick Home nestled in a quiet cul desac of Arlington S/D.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
700 Tattnall Drive
700 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2024 sqft
This PET FRIENDLY HOME is a 4 Bedroom & 3 Full Bath home is 2024 Sq. Ft, the Master Bedroom and one other bedroom has a full bath inside the room. This home is also 5 minutes outside gate 7 of Fort Stewart.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
142 Glenn Bryant Road
142 Glenn Bryant Road, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
142 Glenn Bryant - A great starter home, 3 bedrooms 2 baths freshly painted hardwood floors throughout and a huge backyard. Close to post and move in ready No Pets Allowed (RLNE4829279)

1 of 17

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Waterfield
1 Unit Available
864 Lyndsi Lane
864 Lyndsi Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1306 sqft
- Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath remodeled home like new. Freshly painted, new hardwood floors and carpet through out the house, new appliances. Privacy fenced in back yard and in a nice subdivision.........A MUST SEE No Pets Allowed (RLNE4599480)
City Guide for Hinesville, GA

No wonder Hinesville, GA is located in Liberty County - three signers of the Declaration of Independence - Lyman Hall, Button Gwinnett, and George Walton all resided here.   

With a population of over 33,000, Hinesville is the county seat, hugging the Atlantic coast and enjoying access to streams and the beautiful Cay Creek Wetlands. Wildlife abounds in the area from pristine pines and oaks to the four legged variety including wild hogs and deer. Hinesville is no slouch in the culture department, either. The Hinesville Area Arts Council offers art exhibits, painting and drawing classes, and musical performances year ‘round. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hinesville, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hinesville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

