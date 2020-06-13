45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA
No wonder Hinesville, GA is located in Liberty County - three signers of the Declaration of Independence - Lyman Hall, Button Gwinnett, and George Walton all resided here.
With a population of over 33,000, Hinesville is the county seat, hugging the Atlantic coast and enjoying access to streams and the beautiful Cay Creek Wetlands. Wildlife abounds in the area from pristine pines and oaks to the four legged variety including wild hogs and deer. Hinesville is no slouch in the culture department, either. The Hinesville Area Arts Council offers art exhibits, painting and drawing classes, and musical performances year ‘round. See more
Finding an apartment in Hinesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.