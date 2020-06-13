Apartment List
45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA

Finding an apartment in Hinesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1972 Kingston Lane
1972 Kingston Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1500 sqft
1972 Kingston Lane Available 06/29/20 4 bedroom 2 Bath Home!!! - Welcome home to a quiet neighborhood! This 4 Bedroom/2 Bath home is nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac location and located minutes away from Savannah Tech and Ft.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Caroline St
607 Caroline Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1491 sqft
607 Caroline St Available 07/21/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Combo, Family Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Room, (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) (RLNE2578619)

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
813 Olmstead
813 Olmstead Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5755136)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterfield
1 Unit Available
939 Poppleton Dr
939 Poppleton Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1265 sqft
939 Poppleton Dr Available 07/14/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(Tenants Responsibility), 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard(Pets

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
111 Oakview Street
111 Oakview Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
111 Oakview Street Available 06/15/20 House - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Laundry Hook-Ups(stackable units only), Outside Storage, Fenced Yard, Carport, Covered Patio(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2404 Jacobs Court
2404 Jacobs Court, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1515 sqft
2404 Jacobs Court Available 07/02/20 Home For Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, Alarm System, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Outside Storage(Pets Allowed

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
249 Glenn Bryant Road
249 Glenn Bryant Road, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
249 Glenn Bryant Road Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard(Call Owner For Pet Approval) (RLNE4753664)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Floyd Circle
428 Floyd Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1697 sqft
428 Floyd Circle Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $300.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
39 Wythe Street
39 Wythe St, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2075 sqft
39 Wythe Street Available 08/01/20 Like New!! 4 bed with fenced yard! Right outside of Ft. Stewart Gate 7! - Like new 4 bed 2.5 bath. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast area. Formal dining room. Open living room.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 Amhearst Row
616 Amhearst Row, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2030 sqft
616 Amhearst Row Available 07/17/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1449 Firefinder Lane
1449 Firefinder Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1414 sqft
1449 Firefinder Lane Available 07/13/20 - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups(Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max).

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Stewart Terrace
110 Stewart Terrace, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
110 Stewart Terrace Available 07/29/20 110 Stewart Terrace - 3BR, 2BA, Liv/Din Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard, (Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee Of $250.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
270 Whitetail Cir.
270 Whitetail Circle, Hinesville, GA
Studio
$875
270 Whitetail Cir.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
914 Wrenwood Lane
914 Wrenwood Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1249 sqft
914 Wrenwood Lane Available 07/17/20 Home For Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Liv/Din Combo, Eat-In Kitchen, Ref, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System (Tenants Resp) 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1316 Loblolly Drive
1316 Loblolly Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1235 sqft
1316 Loblolly Drive Available 07/30/20 House for Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Ref, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard, PA (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee Of $250.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
712 Tattnall Drive
712 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,190
2024 sqft
712 Tattnall Drive Available 07/31/20 House for Rent - 4 BR, 3 BA, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Walk-Up Attic, Ceiling Fans, 1 Car Garage(Pets Allowed with A

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
412 Wood Dale Drive
412 Wood Dale Dr, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
412 Wood Dale Drive Available 07/09/20 - Check out this beautiful home in Sandy Run Estates! This home features a large eat in kitchen with access to wrap porch from dining area. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
706 Tattnall Drive
706 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1638 sqft
706 Tattnall Drive Available 06/22/20 - Beautiful town home located in Governors Quarters. This home was recently renovated with new flooring throughout and appliances. Open concept LR / Kitchen. One bedroom / bathroom on the first floor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
185 Wayfair Lane
185 Wayfair Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1745 sqft
185 Wayfair Lane Available 07/01/20 - Welcome to Wayfair! Our all brick one-story home is located in the Fairington subdivision, on just under a half-acre, with a privacy fenced backyard. There are beautiful upgrades throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
160 Randy Ct
160 Randy Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
3Bd, 1BA, Brick home with 1-car garage located within 15 minutes of Fort Stewart, Featuring huge yard, appliances included, huge eat in kitchen, PETS NEGOTIABLE

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
748 Timber Ridge Trail
748 Timber Ridge Trail, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1856 sqft
Available Now! This amazing 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home is 1856 sqft. (172 sqm) and has ceramic tile flooring throughout. The living room and dining area is laid out with carpet. The home is conveniently located 2 minutes from the front gate of Ft.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
246 Bender Street
246 Bender Street, Hinesville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2361 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 17TH. . Minutes from Gate 7 of Fort Stewart, this 2361 sq ft home features, open concept floor plan, 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. One bedroom and one bath on main level with the remaining bedrooms to include master on second floor.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
1 Unit Available
720 Kadi Ln
720 Kadi Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
Cozy 3BR/2BA, 1 Story Home close to Shopping Centers, Restaurants, Downtown Hinesville, and Ft Stewart!!! Features Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Pantry, Kitchen Appliances, Heated Laundry, 1-Car Garage, and a Fenced in Backyard.
City Guide for Hinesville, GA

No wonder Hinesville, GA is located in Liberty County - three signers of the Declaration of Independence - Lyman Hall, Button Gwinnett, and George Walton all resided here.   

With a population of over 33,000, Hinesville is the county seat, hugging the Atlantic coast and enjoying access to streams and the beautiful Cay Creek Wetlands. Wildlife abounds in the area from pristine pines and oaks to the four legged variety including wild hogs and deer. Hinesville is no slouch in the culture department, either. The Hinesville Area Arts Council offers art exhibits, painting and drawing classes, and musical performances year ‘round. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Hinesville, GA

Finding an apartment in Hinesville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

