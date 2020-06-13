45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA

No wonder Hinesville, GA is located in Liberty County - three signers of the Declaration of Independence - Lyman Hall, Button Gwinnett, and George Walton all resided here.

With a population of over 33,000, Hinesville is the county seat, hugging the Atlantic coast and enjoying access to streams and the beautiful Cay Creek Wetlands. Wildlife abounds in the area from pristine pines and oaks to the four legged variety including wild hogs and deer. Hinesville is no slouch in the culture department, either. The Hinesville Area Arts Council offers art exhibits, painting and drawing classes, and musical performances year ‘round. See more