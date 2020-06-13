55 Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA with garage

Apartment List
1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
794 Forest Street
794 Forest Street, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2800 sqft
Large property on 2 acres in the heart of Hinesville. The great room area with fireplace opens to a large eat in kitchen with stainless appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash and large cooled sunroom.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 Governors Boulevard
104 Governors Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1722 sqft
Great 3 br 2 bath town home just outside of Gate 7. New flooring throughout, fresh paint, single car garage, huge master suite and walk in closet, ready for a new tenant.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
1449 Harrier Hollow
1449 Harrier Holw, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1213 sqft
AVAILABLE 07-20--2020 3 bedroom / 2 bath with large eat in kitchen, one car garage, fire place and fenced yard in a cul-de-sac.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1364 Poplar Circle
1364 Poplar Circle, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2560 sqft
1364 Poplar Circle Available 09/01/20 - 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick/vinyl siding home located in Pineridge.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Caroline St
607 Caroline Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1491 sqft
607 Caroline St Available 07/21/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Combo, Family Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Room, (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) (RLNE2578619)

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
708 Edgewood Drive
708 Edgewood Ct, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1538 sqft
708 Edgewood Drive Available 07/03/20 AVAILABLE JULY...Just Minutes to Fort Stewart! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick home is located in the Timber Ridge Subdivision tucked back on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1415 Brittney Lane
1415 Brittney Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1415 Brittney Lane Available 06/23/20 - 3 Bdrm, 2 Ba, Formal Living Room, Beams Throughout the Living Room, Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fireplace, Firepit in Backyard, Laundry Room W/ Washer

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Waterfield
1 Unit Available
939 Poppleton Dr
939 Poppleton Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1265 sqft
939 Poppleton Dr Available 07/14/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(Tenants Responsibility), 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard(Pets

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
643 Piedmont Ave
643 Piedmont Avenue, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1554 sqft
643 Piedmont Ave Available 07/07/20 GRIFFIN PARK - 3 Bdrms, 2 1/2 Ba, Eat-In-Kitchen, Living Dining Combo, Laundry Room, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Ceiling Fans Through Out, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Security System (At

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
906 Wrenwood Lane
906 Wrenwood Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1267 sqft
906 Wrenwood Lane Available 06/19/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(tenants resp), 1 Car Garage, (NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE4351373)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1925 Bluestone Loop
1925 Bluestone Loop, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2122 sqft
House for Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(tenants responsibility), 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Patio, All New

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2404 Jacobs Court
2404 Jacobs Court, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1515 sqft
2404 Jacobs Court Available 07/02/20 Home For Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, Alarm System, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Outside Storage(Pets Allowed

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
249 Glenn Bryant Road
249 Glenn Bryant Road, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$800
249 Glenn Bryant Road Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 2 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard(Call Owner For Pet Approval) (RLNE4753664)

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1086 Marne Blvd
1086 Marne Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2534 sqft
- 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located at Villages on Marne.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 Westchester Lane
110 Westchester Ln, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2225 sqft
*HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT AND NEWLY RENOVATED* - Newly Renovated, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Lexington subdivision.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
619 Honeycreek Lane
619 Honeycreek Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$870
1043 sqft
619 Honeycreek Lane Available 07/07/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Brand New Refrigerator, Stove, Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups,1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, (NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE2339203)

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
428 Floyd Circle
428 Floyd Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1697 sqft
428 Floyd Circle Available 07/14/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $300.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
616 Amhearst Row
616 Amhearst Row, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
2030 sqft
616 Amhearst Row Available 07/17/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2125 Walberg Dr.
2125 Walberg Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1516 sqft
2125 Walberg Dr.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
101 Kentucky Derby
101 Kentucky Derby Derby, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1174 sqft
101 Kentucky Derby Available 07/20/20 House for Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Ref, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System (Tenant Responsibility), 1 Car Garage, Privacy Fenced Yard (NO PETS

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Kennedy Street
207 Kennedy Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1816 sqft
House for Rent - 3BR, 2BA Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Bonus Room, Sun Room, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Outside Storage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
914 Wrenwood Lane
914 Wrenwood Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1249 sqft
914 Wrenwood Lane Available 07/17/20 Home For Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Liv/Din Combo, Eat-In Kitchen, Ref, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System (Tenants Resp) 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
712 Tattnall Drive
712 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,190
2024 sqft
712 Tattnall Drive Available 07/31/20 House for Rent - 4 BR, 3 BA, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Walk-Up Attic, Ceiling Fans, 1 Car Garage(Pets Allowed with A
City Guide for Hinesville, GA

No wonder Hinesville, GA is located in Liberty County - three signers of the Declaration of Independence - Lyman Hall, Button Gwinnett, and George Walton all resided here.   

With a population of over 33,000, Hinesville is the county seat, hugging the Atlantic coast and enjoying access to streams and the beautiful Cay Creek Wetlands. Wildlife abounds in the area from pristine pines and oaks to the four legged variety including wild hogs and deer. Hinesville is no slouch in the culture department, either. The Hinesville Area Arts Council offers art exhibits, painting and drawing classes, and musical performances year ‘round. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hinesville, GA

Hinesville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

