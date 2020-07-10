73 Luxury Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA

Apartment List
Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
900 Tattnall Drive
900 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1884 sqft
900 Tattnall Drive Available 08/10/20 Available August 10th!**$1500 a month** - Just outside the gate of Fort Stewart.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
1477 Ben Gay
1477 Bengay Way, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1477 Ben Gay Available 07/14/20 - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Fireplace, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, 1 Car Garage, Privacy Fenced Yard(NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE5855806)

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Oak Crest
668 Red Oak Lane
668 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2658 sqft
668 Red Oak Lane Available 08/01/20 - Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
1452 Enterprise Drive
1452 Enterprise Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1064 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
- 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home located in Eagles Landing. Amenities include living room, kitchen with dining area, laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, garage converted into a den, and a fenced in back yard with shed.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
1003 Miles Crossing
1003 Miles Crossing, Hinesville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1003 Miles Crossing Available 08/10/20 Griffin Park - 5 Bdrm, 3 Ba, Eat-In-Kitchen, Living Room w/Fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Refrigerator, Flat Top Stove, Microhood, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Central Heat/Air, Laundry Room w/Washer/Dryer

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
110 Westchester Lane
110 Westchester Ln, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2225 sqft
*HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT AND NEWLY RENOVATED* - Newly Renovated, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Lexington subdivision.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
110 Stewart Terrace
110 Stewart Terrace, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
110 Stewart Terrace Available 07/30/20 110 Stewart Terrace - 3BR, 2BA, Liv/Din Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard, (Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee Of $250.

Last updated July 9
1 Unit Available
738 Robin Hood Dr
738 Robin Hood Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1318 sqft
3 Bd, 2 Ba, Living Rm, Eat-In Kitchen, Dishwasher, Disposal, W/D Hookups, Garage, Fireplace, Sunroom, Security System Equipped

Last updated July 10
Contact for Availability
105 Monroe Avenue
105 Monroe Avenue, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- Newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in close proximity to all that Hinesville has to offer! This home features new wood laminate flooring throughout living areas, new carpet in bedrooms and brand new appliances.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
706 Tattnall Drive
706 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1638 sqft
- Beautiful town home located in Governors Quarters. This home was recently renovated with new flooring throughout and appliances. Open concept LR / Kitchen. One bedroom / bathroom on the first floor.

Last updated July 9
1 Unit Available
610 Amhearst Row
610 Amhearst Row, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1709 sqft
3 Bd, 2.5 Ba, Living/Dining Rm Combo, Dishwasher, Disposal, Pantry, Laundry Rm, Fence, 2-Car Garage, NO PETS

Last updated July 9
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hinesville
103 S Main St
103 South Main Street, Hinesville, GA
Studio
$1,000
800 sqft
Approx 800 Sq Feet. Commercial Space. Located in downtown area.

Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
702 Friar Tuck Lane
702 Friar Tuck Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
Occupied Very nice brick home for rent! One car garage and a fenced in yard! 3 bedroom 2 bath, separate laundry room, large kitchen, spacious living area, fireplace is unique and home is 4 minutes from gate 8 of Ft.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
1364 Poplar Circle
1364 Poplar Circle, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2560 sqft
1364 Poplar Circle Available 09/01/20 - 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick/vinyl siding home located in Pineridge.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
1277 Windrow Drive
1277 Windrow Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Home For Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1400 sq ft.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
503 Wellington Way
503 Wellington Way, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1920 sqft
503 Wellington Way Available 08/07/20 House for Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Family Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(Tenants Responsibility), 2 Car Garage, Fenced

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
105 Briarwind Ct.
105 Briarwind Court, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1836 sqft
House for Rent - 4BR, 2BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Laundry Hook-Ups. GAS SERVICE (NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE2161889)

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
207 Kennedy Street
207 Kennedy Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1816 sqft
House for Rent - 3BR, 2BA Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Bonus Room, Sun Room, Laundry Hook-ups, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Outside Storage.

Last updated July 9
1 Unit Available
401 Barry Mccaffrey Blvd Unit K2
401 Barry Mccaffrey Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1415 sqft
3 Bd, 2 Ba, Living/Dining Rm Combo, Laundry Rm, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Rear Patio, Gated Entrance, Community Pool, Water Included, NO PETS

Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hinesville
135 E Ml King Jr Drive
135 East Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hinesville, GA
Studio
$1,500
560 sqft
Remarks: Looking for a very affordable office space option? This is it! Suite 101A located inside the Brantley Building is perfect for a property management office, medical office, or most office spaces. $1500.

Last updated July 11
1 Unit Available
754 Burke Drive
754 Burke Dr, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house. Close to Fort Stewart. This brand new home features an open floor plan, new appliances, and a fenced in back yard. This home is a must see.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
1293 Windrow Drive
1293 Windrow Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
- (RLNE5879305)

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
1449 Firefinder Lane
1449 Firefinder Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1414 sqft
1449 Firefinder Lane Available 07/13/20 - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups(Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max).

July 2020 Hinesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hinesville Rent Report. Hinesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hinesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hinesville rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Hinesville rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Hinesville stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $827 for a two-bedroom. Hinesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Hinesville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Hinesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Hinesville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Hinesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hinesville's median two-bedroom rent of $827 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hinesville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hinesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hinesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

