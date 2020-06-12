101 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA

Apartment List
1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oak Crest
1 Unit Available
668 Red Oak Lane
668 Red Oak Lane, Hinesville, GA
668 Red Oak Lane Available 09/01/20 - Beautiful, like-new home in desirable neighborhood! Laminate wood flooring in foyer, formal living & dining rooms, and great room.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 White Circle
1021 White Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1021 White Circle Available 06/15/20 House for rent - 3 BR, 1 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Laundry Hook Ups, Outside Storage, Fenced Yard, Carport, Alarm System(Tenants Responsibility) No Pets

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
223 Magnolia Plantation Ct
223 Magnolia Plantation Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1221 sqft
223 Magnolia Plantation Ct Available 07/15/20 - (RLNE5844282)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Woods
1 Unit Available
477 Elm Street
477 Elm Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Home For Rent - 3 BR, 1.5 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Carport, Laundry Hook Ups,(NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE5840381)

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
412 Wood Dale Drive
412 Wood Dale Dr, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1412 sqft
412 Wood Dale Drive Available 07/09/20 - Check out this beautiful home in Sandy Run Estates! This home features a large eat in kitchen with access to wrap porch from dining area. Three spacious bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
973 Yale Court
973 Yale Court, Hinesville, GA
- (RLNE5837612)

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Tattnall Drive
706 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
706 Tattnall Drive Available 06/22/20 - Beautiful town home located in Governors Quarters. This home was recently renovated with new flooring throughout and appliances. Open concept LR / Kitchen. One bedroom / bathroom on the first floor.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
185 Wayfair Lane
185 Wayfair Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1745 sqft
185 Wayfair Lane Available 07/01/20 - Welcome to Wayfair! Our all brick one-story home is located in the Fairington subdivision, on just under a half-acre, with a privacy fenced backyard. There are beautiful upgrades throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
813 Olmstead
813 Olmstead Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5755136)

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1364 Poplar Circle
1364 Poplar Circle, Hinesville, GA
1364 Poplar Circle Available 09/01/20 - 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom brick/vinyl siding home located in Pineridge.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
39 Wythe Street
39 Wythe St, Hinesville, GA
39 Wythe Street Available 08/01/20 Like New!! 4 bed with fenced yard! Right outside of Ft. Stewart Gate 7! - Like new 4 bed 2.5 bath. Beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances and breakfast area. Formal dining room. Open living room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Camden Court
304 Camden Ct, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
House for Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(Tenants Responsibility), 2 car garage(Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $300 Per

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1086 Marne Blvd
1086 Marne Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
- 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home located at Villages on Marne.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1433 Paul Caswell Blvd
1433 Paul Caswell Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, Laminate/Ceramic Flooring, Carpeted Bedrooms, Fans Throughout, Updated Cabinets, Fenced Yard(Pets

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Preakness Court
200 Preaknees Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
House for Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage(NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE4796343)

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
643 Piedmont Ave
643 Piedmont Avenue, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1554 sqft
643 Piedmont Ave Available 07/07/20 GRIFFIN PARK - 3 Bdrms, 2 1/2 Ba, Eat-In-Kitchen, Living Dining Combo, Laundry Room, Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Microwave, Ceiling Fans Through Out, Washer/Dryer Hook-ups, Security System (At

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
906 Wrenwood Lane
906 Wrenwood Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1267 sqft
906 Wrenwood Lane Available 06/19/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(tenants resp), 1 Car Garage, (NO PETS ALLOWED) (RLNE4351373)

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterfield
1 Unit Available
708 Waterfield Drive
708 Waterfield Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1511 sqft
708 Waterfield Drive Available 07/13/20 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom brick home located in Waterfield Subdivision. Amenities include kitchen with dining area, living room, privacy fenced in yard with storage shed. Minutes to gate 7 to Ft.Stewart.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1277 Windrow Drive
1277 Windrow Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1400 sqft
Home For Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1400 sq ft.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
708 Edgewood Drive
708 Edgewood Ct, Hinesville, GA
708 Edgewood Drive Available 07/03/20 AVAILABLE JULY...Just Minutes to Fort Stewart! - This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick home is located in the Timber Ridge Subdivision tucked back on a cul-de-sac.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1415 Brittney Lane
1415 Brittney Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1415 Brittney Lane Available 06/23/20 - 3 Bdrm, 2 Ba, Formal Living Room, Beams Throughout the Living Room, Family Room, Eat-in-Kitchen, Formal Dining, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Disposal, Fireplace, Firepit in Backyard, Laundry Room W/ Washer

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1449 Firefinder Lane
1449 Firefinder Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1414 sqft
1449 Firefinder Lane Available 07/13/20 - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups(Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max).

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2404 Jacobs Court
2404 Jacobs Court, Hinesville, GA
2404 Jacobs Court Available 07/02/20 Home For Rent - 4 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups, Alarm System, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Outside Storage(Pets Allowed

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Westchester Lane
110 Westchester Ln, Hinesville, GA
*HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT AND NEWLY RENOVATED* - Newly Renovated, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Lexington subdivision.

June 2020 Hinesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Hinesville Rent Report. Hinesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hinesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hinesville rents increased significantly over the past month

Hinesville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat at 0.2% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Hinesville stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $827 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in January. Hinesville's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.2%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Hinesville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Hinesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Hinesville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Hinesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hinesville's median two-bedroom rent of $827 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Hinesville.
    • While rents in Hinesville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hinesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hinesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

