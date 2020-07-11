Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:29 PM

41 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hinesville, GA

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
121 Cherokee Circle
121 Cherokee Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1300 sqft
121 Cherokee Circle Available 08/07/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 1 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups (Pets Allowed With A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet) (RLNE5924796)

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
900 Tattnall Drive
900 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1884 sqft
900 Tattnall Drive Available 08/10/20 Available August 10th!**$1500 a month** - Just outside the gate of Fort Stewart.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1954 Kingston Lane
1954 Kingston Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1092 sqft
1954 Kingston Lane Available 08/07/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Car Garage(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Month, 2 Pet Max) (RLNE3953811)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Stewart Terrace
110 Stewart Terrace, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
110 Stewart Terrace Available 07/30/20 110 Stewart Terrace - 3BR, 2BA, Liv/Din Combo, Family Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Fireplace, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Fenced Yard, (Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee Of $250.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
209 Honey Lane Circle
209 Honey Lane Circle, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1156 sqft
Available NOW $1,150 Freshly remodeled home with new wood flooring, carpet only in the bedrooms, new granite counter tops in the kitchen, fresh paint throughout. Screened in back-porch, shed with electricity and fenced in backyard.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
706 Tattnall Drive
706 Tattnall Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1638 sqft
- Beautiful town home located in Governors Quarters. This home was recently renovated with new flooring throughout and appliances. Open concept LR / Kitchen. One bedroom / bathroom on the first floor.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Waterfield
939 Poppleton Dr
939 Poppleton Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$985
1265 sqft
939 Poppleton Dr Available 07/21/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Alarm System(Tenants Responsibility), 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard(Pets

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
702 Friar Tuck Lane
702 Friar Tuck Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
Occupied Very nice brick home for rent! One car garage and a fenced in yard! 3 bedroom 2 bath, separate laundry room, large kitchen, spacious living area, fireplace is unique and home is 4 minutes from gate 8 of Ft.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
574 Huckleberry Ln
574 Huckleberry Lane, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
574 Huckleberry Ln Available 07/23/20 574 Huckleberry Ln - 3 Bdrm 2 Ba, Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Family Room/ Den, Laundry Room, Utility Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Screened Porch, Fenced in Backyard,

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1089 Live Oak Dr
1089 Live Oak Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1053 sqft
1089 Live Oak Dr Available 07/31/20 Home For Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Eat in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook Ups(Pets Allowed with A Non Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max, under 30 lbs) (RLNE2806132)

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
170 Grandview Drive
170 Grandview Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1965 sqft
If you are looking for the perfect Georgia home, then you have found it right here. The house is located in the Griffin Park subdivision with access to the community pool and community playground.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
802 Mandarin Drive
802 Mandarin Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1488 sqft
OccupiedCute home literally 2 minutes to Ft. Stewart! Features updated carpet and paint, chainlink fence, sprinkler system, 1 car garage, eat-in kitchen and a formal dining room! Pets are allowed as well- no cats and 2 pet max with deposit!

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Oakview Street
111 Oakview Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
House - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Room Combo, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Laundry Hook-Ups(stackable units only), Outside Storage, Fenced Yard, Carport, Covered Patio(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $250 Per Pet, 2 Pet Max under 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Caroline St
607 Caroline Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1491 sqft
607 Caroline St Available 07/21/20 House for Rent - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living/Dining Combo, Family Room, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 1 Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Great Room, (CALL OWNER FOR PET APPROVAL) (RLNE2578619)

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1088 Desert Sheild Dr
1088 Desert Shield Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1032 sqft
Charming 3BR/2BA, 1-Story Brick Home in Eagles Landing S/D.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
246 Bender Street
246 Bender Street, Hinesville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,550
2361 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 17TH. . Minutes from Gate 7 of Fort Stewart, this 2361 sq ft home features, open concept floor plan, 5 bedrooms and 3 baths. One bedroom and one bath on main level with the remaining bedrooms to include master on second floor.

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
1646 Latham Court
1646 Latham Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1467 sqft
Occupied Beautiful home with formal dining room, formal living area, 1 car garage, storage area in back yard, and privacy fence! One small pet under 25lbs with deposit!!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
114 Pointe South Drive
114 Greenbriar Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
- 3 Bedroom / 1 Bath with 1000 sq. ft. in Pointe South S/D. Living room, eat-in Kitchen with dishwasher. Wooded lot with concrete patio, chain-link fenced backyard. One car carport with storage room. (RLNE5755276)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
420 Arlington Drive
420 Arlington Drive, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1629 sqft
House - 3 BR, 2 BA, Living Room, Dining Room, Fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, 2 Car Garage(Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee of $250) (RLNE2605096)

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
803 Mockingbird Ct
803 Mockingbird Court, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
House for Rent - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Outside Storage, (Call Owner Might Possibly Allow Pets) (RLNE1839415)

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Woods
435 Elm Street
435 Elm Street, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1290 sqft
- Newly renovated home in close proximity to all that Hinesville has to offer. New carpet and flooring throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances and updated fixtures. Formal dining room with sliding glass door access to the back yard.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Oak Crest
727 English Oak Dr
727 English Oak Drive, Hinesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2731 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! - Step into this Large 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Executive Home located in the desirable Oak Crest Subdivision.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1426 Paul Caswell Boulevard
1426 Paul Caswell Boulevard, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1064 sqft
1426 Paul Caswell Boulevard Available 04/13/20 1426 Paul Caswell Blvd - 3BR, 2BA, Living Room, Kitchen, Refrigerator, Stove, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher, Laundry Hook-Ups, Privacy Fenced Yard, (Pets Allowed With A Non-Refundable Pet Fee Of $300.

Last updated April 4 at 06:28am
1 Unit Available
792 Peggy Sue Street
792 Peggy Sue, Hinesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW ! Come home to this very well maintained all brick 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch ! The large kitchen was completely remodeled with new appliances, granite counter tops and backsplash.

July 2020 Hinesville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Hinesville Rent Report. Hinesville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hinesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Hinesville rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Hinesville rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Hinesville stand at $717 for a one-bedroom apartment and $827 for a two-bedroom. Hinesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Hinesville, but trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, half have seen increases while the other half have been decreasing. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Hinesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Hinesville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Hinesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Hinesville's median two-bedroom rent of $827 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Hinesville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-2.2%), New York (-1.6%), Denver (-1.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,035, $2,519, and $1,345 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hinesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Hinesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

