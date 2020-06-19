198 Grandview Drive

Amenities
Well Maintained 3Bdrm/2.5BA five year old home in desired Griffin Park Subdivision. Two Car Garage and a privacy fence. Tenants can use the either of the two community access only pools and will have a short commute to Ft. Stewart's Gate 7 or 8. Call today to schedule a viewing!!!
Immaculate & Charming 3BR/2.5BA, 2-Story Home in Griffin Park S/D!!! This home has Laminate Wood Flooring, Spacious Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Plenty of Windows, Heated Laundry, Carpeted Flooring in all Bedrooms, Walk In Closet, Dual Vanity Sinks in Master Bathroom, 2-Car Garage, and a Privacy Vinyl Fence!!!