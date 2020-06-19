198 Grandview Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Well Maintained 3Bdrm/2.5BA five year old home in desired Griffin Park Subdivision. Two Car Garage and a privacy fence. Tenants can use the either of the two community access only pools and will have a short commute to Ft. Stewart's Gate 7 or 8. Call today to schedule a viewing!!!

Immaculate & Charming 3BR/2.5BA, 2-Story Home in Griffin Park S/D!!! This home has Laminate Wood Flooring, Spacious Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Plenty of Windows, Heated Laundry, Carpeted Flooring in all Bedrooms, Walk In Closet, Dual Vanity Sinks in Master Bathroom, 2-Car Garage, and a Privacy Vinyl Fence!!!