198 Grandview Drive
198 Grandview Drive

198 Grandview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

198 Grandview Drive, Hinesville, GA 31313

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Well Maintained 3Bdrm/2.5BA five year old home in desired Griffin Park Subdivision. Two Car Garage and a privacy fence. Tenants can use the either of the two community access only pools and will have a short commute to Ft. Stewart's Gate 7 or 8. Call today to schedule a viewing!!!
Immaculate & Charming 3BR/2.5BA, 2-Story Home in Griffin Park S/D!!! This home has Laminate Wood Flooring, Spacious Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Stainless Steel Appliances, Ceiling Fans, Plenty of Windows, Heated Laundry, Carpeted Flooring in all Bedrooms, Walk In Closet, Dual Vanity Sinks in Master Bathroom, 2-Car Garage, and a Privacy Vinyl Fence!!!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

198 Grandview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hinesville, GA.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hinesville Rent Report.
Some of 198 Grandview Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
198 Grandview Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
No, 198 Grandview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hinesville.
Yes, 198 Grandview Drive does offer parking.
No, 198 Grandview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Yes, 198 Grandview Drive has a pool.
No, 198 Grandview Drive does not have accessible units.
Yes, 198 Grandview Drive has units with dishwashers.
