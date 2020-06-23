Rent Calculator
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:08 AM
6044 Preserve Pass
No Longer Available
6044 Preserve Pass, Fairburn, GA 30213
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Beautiful ranch, newly renovated, 1/2 mile from I-85, store and restaurants, 10 mins from the airport, 3 bed, 2 bath, must see!
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 6044 Preserve Pass have any available units?
6044 Preserve Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
What amenities does 6044 Preserve Pass have?
Some of 6044 Preserve Pass's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 6044 Preserve Pass currently offering any rent specials?
6044 Preserve Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6044 Preserve Pass pet-friendly?
No, 6044 Preserve Pass is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 6044 Preserve Pass offer parking?
No, 6044 Preserve Pass does not offer parking.
Does 6044 Preserve Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6044 Preserve Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6044 Preserve Pass have a pool?
No, 6044 Preserve Pass does not have a pool.
Does 6044 Preserve Pass have accessible units?
No, 6044 Preserve Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 6044 Preserve Pass have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6044 Preserve Pass has units with dishwashers.
Does 6044 Preserve Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 6044 Preserve Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
