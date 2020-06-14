Apartment List
/
GA
/
fairburn
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:18 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA with garage

Fairburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
320 Valley View Dr
320 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1727 sqft
Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready All Electric 3 beds & 2.5 baths 2 Stories Traditional Home just a few blocks from Downtown Fairburn! Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. All Appliances Included. Pantry. Laundry Room.
Results within 5 miles of Fairburn

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7897 The Lakes Pt
7897 The Lakes Point, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2840 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
7897 The Lakes Pt Fairburn, GA 30213 - Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 07/24/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8 Ellen Court
8 Ellen Court, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
8 Ellen court - Property Id: 50535 Cozy 3 br,2 bath on 1.2 acres in desirable neighborhood. Eat in kitchen area, fireplace, new flooring,new fixtures,garage,etc. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Lawn Market
205 Lawn Market, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3498 sqft
205 Lawn Market: Spacious traditional style 4 bedroom 3 bath home with optional 5 bedroom/bonus room in cul-de-sac with wooded private back yard. Full partially finished basement and master on main. 4 Minute drive to Canongate 1 Golf Course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
22 Meadow Chase Way
22 Meadow Chase Way, Coweta County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
Lovely 5 bedroom rental on large fenced yard. Large family room, formal dining, nice kitchen with all appliances including refrigerator. 2 car garage. Convenient location.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22am
1 Unit Available
1400 Creel Lane - 1
1400 Creel Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
6895 Brown Drive S
6895 Brown Drive South, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1130 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Fairburn. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
2945 Sable Trail
2945 Sable Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2420 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION/EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HWYS/AIRPORT/DOWNTOWN ATL/NEARBY SHOPPING/CHARMING & SPACIOUS/2STORY/3BD/2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4999 Rapahoe Trail
4999 Rapahoe Trl, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1920 sqft
Like New Construction! Only 1 Year Old Rental Home! Beautiful Home offers 3 bedroom/2 1/2 Bath with hardwoods throughout the main level.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7539 Waverly Loop
7539 Waverly Loop, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Located off South Fulton Parkway convenient to the Atlanta Airport and Interstate 85 & 285 is The Parks At Cedar Grove. Main level features a LIVING/DINING COMBO.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
124 Line Creek Way
124 Line Creek Way, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2091 sqft
LET THE SUN SHINE IN on this Bright OPEN VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH TONS OF WINDOWS ** This spacious gem of a home w/3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms is open and bright just waiting for you.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6750 Greenbower Lane
6750 Greenbower Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1190 sqft
Vaulted ceilings and updated kitchen - OPEN HOUSE (Candice): Thursday, May 14, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Friday, May 15, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ Noon - 1:00 pm Vaulted ceilings and newer kitchen will welcome you home to this

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
102 Beresford Rd
102 Beresford Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
3107 sqft
After A Long Day, Relax & Dine Under The Verandah On The Back Deck That Overlooks Private Backyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
110 Newfield Dr
110 Newfield Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
3188 sqft
Expansive 5-bedroom home w/ formal living/dining room areas. Large kitchen with center island, breakfast bar, built-in appliances, walk-in pantry, solid surface countertops, & tile backsplash.

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3995 Lynfield Ct
3995 Lynfield Court Southwest, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath in-law suite! This property has it's own separate entrance and one car garage parking. The suite is attached to a main house but is completely private.

1 of 38

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
5871 Jamerson Drive
5871 Jamerson Drive, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2662 sqft
Very well maintain home! New flooring. Fresh Paint. Move-In ready. Property is located close to highway and airport. This property features a bedroom on the main. Separate Living and Dining. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized master.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
15 Abby Ct
15 Abby Ct, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2018 sqft
Fresh paint is currently underway. New pictures to come soon. Great Ranch floor plan with bonus room. Eat in kitchen with stepless level entry. Formal dining, large living room.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3429 Bench Avenue
3429 Bench Avenue, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1834 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,834 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Fairburn
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,566
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
City Guide for Fairburn, GA

Talk about a triple play. Any baseball fan knows that the game's rarest event is a bang-bang, rapidly evolving "triple kill" when three players are declared "out" in the same play - an event that unfolds in a virtual heartbeat before a spectator realizes what's happening. Not so when it comes to Fairburn, Georgia's historical name game. In 1833, it was first tagged with the handle of "Cartersville," then "Berryville" and subsequently Fairburn - all over a period of years. For sure, those sett...

Fairburn is a southwest Fulton County suburb of the sprawling urban center of Atlanta. The city's proud slogan is "History Lives Here." A first-time visitor's initial look-see at the downtown area produces an immediate throwback vibe to the good old historic times of days gone by. Fairburn's downtown area has been designated as a Commercial Historic District that's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. As further signs of yesteryear, the Old Campbell County Courthouse and the out of date, currently unused rail depots sum up the distinguished heritage that's so evident here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fairburn, GA

Fairburn apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairburn 3 BedroomsFairburn Accessible Apartments
Fairburn Apartments with BalconyFairburn Apartments with GarageFairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with PoolFairburn Apartments with Washer-DryerFairburn Cheap PlacesFairburn Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College