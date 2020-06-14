55 Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA with hardwood floors
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 37
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 28
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 19
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 41
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 24
1 of 39
1 of 24
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 22
Talk about a triple play. Any baseball fan knows that the game's rarest event is a bang-bang, rapidly evolving "triple kill" when three players are declared "out" in the same play - an event that unfolds in a virtual heartbeat before a spectator realizes what's happening. Not so when it comes to Fairburn, Georgia's historical name game. In 1833, it was first tagged with the handle of "Cartersville," then "Berryville" and subsequently Fairburn - all over a period of years. For sure, those sett...
Fairburn is a southwest Fulton County suburb of the sprawling urban center of Atlanta. The city's proud slogan is "History Lives Here." A first-time visitor's initial look-see at the downtown area produces an immediate throwback vibe to the good old historic times of days gone by. Fairburn's downtown area has been designated as a Commercial Historic District that's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. As further signs of yesteryear, the Old Campbell County Courthouse and the out of date, currently unused rail depots sum up the distinguished heritage that's so evident here. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairburn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.