Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:40 PM

55 Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairburn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
317 Breeze Meadow
317 Breeze Meadow, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1575 sqft
Like new ranch home in quiet neighborhood. Home has new hardwood floors throughout, covered patio, and near airport and local shopping.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5061 Meadow Trce
5061 Meadow Trace, Fairburn, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1210 sqft
Cul de sac location, large basement, private lot, hardwood flooring, loft/office space, newly renovated, must see!
Results within 1 mile of Fairburn
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6024 Kahiti Trace
6024 Kahiti Trace, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2136 sqft
KAHITI - TRADITIONAL HOME WITH A FIREPLACE - Attractive traditional Home on a dead end street. Fresh interior Paint, hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
270 Teak Lane
270 Teak Lane, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,849
2063 sqft
***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 2.5BA home features gleaming hardwood floors, a comfortable and warm eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar in the fully applianced kitchen, and a cozy living room with fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Fairburn
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
208 Elm Street
208 Elm St, Palmetto, GA
2 Bedrooms
$830
700 sqft
Duplex, Two bedroom 1 bath, features hardwood flooring, washer and dryer connection(s), and spacious living area. Unit features off street parking. SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below): https://www.leoprimeproperties.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
2945 Sable Trail
2945 Sable Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2420 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION/EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HWYS/AIRPORT/DOWNTOWN ATL/NEARBY SHOPPING/CHARMING & SPACIOUS/2STORY/3BD/2.
Results within 10 miles of Fairburn
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Ben Hill
12 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,161
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,591
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$909
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
College Park
1 Unit Available
The Life at Harrington Park
2800 Camp Creek Parkway, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the new standard of comfort and convenience at The Life at Harrington Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
17 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,255
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
College Park
5 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,187
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$927
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,218
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
College Park
6 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$807
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Princeton Lakes
4 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
City Guide for Fairburn, GA

Talk about a triple play. Any baseball fan knows that the game's rarest event is a bang-bang, rapidly evolving "triple kill" when three players are declared "out" in the same play - an event that unfolds in a virtual heartbeat before a spectator realizes what's happening. Not so when it comes to Fairburn, Georgia's historical name game. In 1833, it was first tagged with the handle of "Cartersville," then "Berryville" and subsequently Fairburn - all over a period of years. For sure, those sett...

Fairburn is a southwest Fulton County suburb of the sprawling urban center of Atlanta. The city's proud slogan is "History Lives Here." A first-time visitor's initial look-see at the downtown area produces an immediate throwback vibe to the good old historic times of days gone by. Fairburn's downtown area has been designated as a Commercial Historic District that's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. As further signs of yesteryear, the Old Campbell County Courthouse and the out of date, currently unused rail depots sum up the distinguished heritage that's so evident here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fairburn, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairburn renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

