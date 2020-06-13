78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA
Talk about a triple play. Any baseball fan knows that the game's rarest event is a bang-bang, rapidly evolving "triple kill" when three players are declared "out" in the same play - an event that unfolds in a virtual heartbeat before a spectator realizes what's happening. Not so when it comes to Fairburn, Georgia's historical name game. In 1833, it was first tagged with the handle of "Cartersville," then "Berryville" and subsequently Fairburn - all over a period of years. For sure, those sett...
Fairburn is a southwest Fulton County suburb of the sprawling urban center of Atlanta. The city's proud slogan is "History Lives Here." A first-time visitor's initial look-see at the downtown area produces an immediate throwback vibe to the good old historic times of days gone by. Fairburn's downtown area has been designated as a Commercial Historic District that's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. As further signs of yesteryear, the Old Campbell County Courthouse and the out of date, currently unused rail depots sum up the distinguished heritage that's so evident here. See more
Finding an apartment in Fairburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.