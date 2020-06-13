Apartment List
78 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA

Finding an apartment in Fairburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a...
133 Units Available
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
7 Units Available
7 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,003
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
4 Units Available
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
3 Units Available
3 Units Available
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
1 Bedroom
$873
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3578 Brookstone Way
3578 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.

1 of 25

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6636 Dorian Drive
6636 Dorian Drive, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
6 Units Available
6 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
97 Units Available
97 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
754 Effendi Place
754 Effendi Place, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,045
2772 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6467 Splitpine Ct
6467 Splitpine Court, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1848 sqft
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE JUNE 13th from 3:30pm-4:30pm!!! STOP BY Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years. (RLNE5849653)

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8 Ellen Court
8 Ellen Court, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
8 Ellen court - Property Id: 50535 Cozy 3 br,2 bath on 1.2 acres in desirable neighborhood. Eat in kitchen area, fireplace, new flooring,new fixtures,garage,etc. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 4

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
324 Sapphire Bend
324 Sapphire Bend, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,515
1756 sqft
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
102 Sandisfield Drive
102 Sandisfield Drive, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
4866 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This home looks fantastic! Located in the Estates of Beaconsfield Subdivision, Sharpsburg GA. This community offers the following amenities: Swimming pool with pavillion, tennis courts, basketball court and playground.

1 of 2

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 44

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
130 Crimson Ridge
130 Crimson Rdg, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2800 sqft
$500 off first month's rent promo!!! 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong.

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3458 Carriage Chase Road
3458 Carraige Chase Road, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1549 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1400 Creel Lane - 1
1400 Creel Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2945 Sable Trail
2945 Sable Trail, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2420 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION/EASY ACCESS TO MAJOR HWYS/AIRPORT/DOWNTOWN ATL/NEARBY SHOPPING/CHARMING & SPACIOUS/2STORY/3BD/2.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6750 Greenbower Lane
6750 Greenbower Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1190 sqft
Vaulted ceilings and updated kitchen - OPEN HOUSE (Candice): Thursday, May 14, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Friday, May 15, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ Noon - 1:00 pm Vaulted ceilings and newer kitchen will welcome you home to this

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5590 Sable Bay Point
5590 Sable Bay Point, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2096 sqft
APPLY TODAY for a limited time application fees will be credited back with a signed lease. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
3007 Carriage Ln
3007 Carriage Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1170 sqft
New interior paint and new flooring. 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths in nice, quiet, established neighborhood. Large private back yard with nice trees and tranquil view. Very close to Walmart, Kroger and tons of shopping / restaurants.

1 of 14

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
6635 Kimberly Mill Road
6635 Kimberly Mill Road, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1696 sqft
Coming Soon! Three bedrooms and 2 baths brick home will be ready any day now. You will love the unique open floor plan in the front room! Natural light brightens the space and makes everyone feel welcome.
Results within 10 miles of Fairburn
Verified

1 of 41

16 Units Available
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

8 Units Available
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,024
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1390 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
City Guide for Fairburn, GA

Talk about a triple play. Any baseball fan knows that the game's rarest event is a bang-bang, rapidly evolving "triple kill" when three players are declared "out" in the same play - an event that unfolds in a virtual heartbeat before a spectator realizes what's happening. Not so when it comes to Fairburn, Georgia's historical name game. In 1833, it was first tagged with the handle of "Cartersville," then "Berryville" and subsequently Fairburn - all over a period of years. For sure, those sett...

Fairburn is a southwest Fulton County suburb of the sprawling urban center of Atlanta. The city's proud slogan is "History Lives Here." A first-time visitor's initial look-see at the downtown area produces an immediate throwback vibe to the good old historic times of days gone by. Fairburn's downtown area has been designated as a Commercial Historic District that's listed in the National Register of Historic Places. As further signs of yesteryear, the Old Campbell County Courthouse and the out of date, currently unused rail depots sum up the distinguished heritage that's so evident here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairburn, GA

Finding an apartment in Fairburn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

