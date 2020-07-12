Apartment List
/
GA
/
fairburn
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:43 PM

125 Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairburn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
100 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
2 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
Results within 1 mile of Fairburn

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
6482 St Mark Way
6482 Saint Mark Way, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1628 sqft
Beautifully maintained ranch only 6 years old. 3 bedrooms 2 bathroom home offers a large open floor plan. Generous sized eat in kitchen features black appliances, tons of cabinets space & large walk in pantry. Spacious master suite w/walk in closet.

1 of 67

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$6,300
5058 sqft
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
7262 Parks Trail
7262 Parks Trail, Fulton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
4032 sqft
Walk into this grand two story living room, Coffered ceilings, gleaming hardwood floors, inviting kitchen with granite countertops, and breakfast bar. Bedroom on main level with full bath, perfect for an en-law suite.
Results within 5 miles of Fairburn
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
86 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1435 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
370 Michael Rd
370 Michael Road, Tyrone, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2110 sqft
370 Michael Rd Available 08/08/20 FURNISHED: Beautiful Private 2-Story Home with Finished Basement & Pool on 3 Acres in Tyrone - **This property is being offered only as a fully furnished home and subject to seasonal pricing which varies based on

1 of 48

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
7897 The Lakes Point
7897 The Lakes Point, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2840 sqft
Beautiful 3 story home with 3 bedrooms and 2 and 1/2 baths with 1 bonus room (no closet) on the 3rd level. Dining room, study area, walk-in closets, Gourmet kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6605 Oak Hill Pass
6605 Oak Hill Pass, Union City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
3000 sqft
6605 Oak Hill Pass Available 08/08/20 - Southwind Subdivision (RLNE4141693)

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
107 Wynfield Drive
107 Wynfield Drive, Tyrone, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,500
5007 sqft
Exquisite brick home in a beautiful suburban swim and tennis community has it all - including hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, oversized family room, spacious master bedroom with separate sitting room, finished

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
108 Village Green Circle
108 Village Grenn Circle, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
108 Village Green Circle Available 09/05/20 108 Village Green Circle: Large two-story home in Tyrone with fenced in backyard. - South Hampton Subdivision Flat Rock Middle & Sandy Creek High School (RLNE5902768)

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
302 Tap Root Ln
302 Tap Root Lane, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1777 sqft
Gorgeous New Rental in sought after Westlake High School District! This place is just like new! Spacious split foyer plan was just repainted, new lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, new flooring, new deck, etc! Welcoming foyer leads upstairs to vaulted

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3735 Cedar Hurst Way
3735 Cedar Hurst Way, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1274 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in College Park. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
3670 Leisure Lane
3670 Leisure Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1203 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in College Park. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
208 Briarleigh Dr
208 Briarleigh Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2704 sqft
Perfectly maintained and designed, the RANCH you have been looking for! Open floor plan features lovely transom/fan windows. Updated, bright and modern! Formal dining seats 12+.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
5708 Sable Way
5708 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2166 sqft
Please do not Knock or Disturb current occupant. This home is absolutely Fabulous!! Come look and lease this beautifully upgraded home.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
208 Elm Street
208 Elm St, Palmetto, GA
2 Bedrooms
$805
700 sqft
Available July 1st Duplex, Two bedroom 1 bath, features hardwood flooring, washer and dryer connection(s), and spacious living area. Unit features off street parking. SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below): https://www.leoprimeproperties.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
1400 Creel Lane - 1
1400 Creel Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.

1 of 18

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6750 Greenbower Lane
6750 Greenbower Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1190 sqft
Vaulted ceilings and updated kitchen - OPEN HOUSE (Candice): Thursday, May 14, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Friday, May 15, 2020@ 7:30 pm - 8:30 pm Saturday, May 16, 2020 @ Noon - 1:00 pm Vaulted ceilings and newer kitchen will welcome you home to this

1 of 7

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3995 Lynfield Ct
3995 Lynfield Court Southwest, Fulton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Beautifully renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath in-law suite! This property has it's own separate entrance and one car garage parking. The suite is attached to a main house but is completely private.

1 of 38

Last updated April 13 at 12:10pm
1 Unit Available
5871 Jamerson Drive
5871 Jamerson Drive, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2662 sqft
Very well maintain home! New flooring. Fresh Paint. Move-In ready. Property is located close to highway and airport. This property features a bedroom on the main. Separate Living and Dining. Large eat in kitchen. Oversized master.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fairburn, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fairburn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Fairburn 1 BedroomsFairburn 2 BedroomsFairburn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairburn 3 BedroomsFairburn Accessible Apartments
Fairburn Apartments with BalconyFairburn Apartments with GarageFairburn Apartments with GymFairburn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairburn Apartments with Parking
Fairburn Apartments with PoolFairburn Apartments with Washer-DryerFairburn Cheap PlacesFairburn Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAJonesboro, GACumming, GAScottdale, GADruid Hills, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GA
Lilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GALoganville, GAFair Oaks, GAHiram, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College