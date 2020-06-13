/
3 bedroom apartments
181 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA
Last updated June 13 at 12:31am
133 Units Available
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1454 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
4 Units Available
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1433 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
7 Units Available
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1433 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
317 Breeze Meadow
317 Breeze Meadow, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1575 sqft
Like new ranch home in quiet neighborhood. Home has new hardwood floors throughout, covered patio, and near airport and local shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
320 Valley View Dr
320 Valley View Drive, Fairburn, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1727 sqft
Welcome Home to this Move-In Ready All Electric 3 beds & 2.5 baths 2 Stories Traditional Home just a few blocks from Downtown Fairburn! Formal Dining Room and Breakfast Area. All Appliances Included. Pantry. Laundry Room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5061 Meadow Trce
5061 Meadow Trace, Fairburn, GA
Cul de sac location, large basement, private lot, hardwood flooring, loft/office space, newly renovated, must see!
Results within 1 mile of Fairburn
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3578 Brookstone Way
3578 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1294 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3597 Brookstone Way
3597 Brookstone Way, Union City, GA
Awesome home that sits in a cul-de-sac! Step into your new home that features an extra large family room, huge kitchen, formal dining room and a small play area or office on the main level. Upstairs are four spacious bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6179 Ward Road
6179 Ward Road, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1296 sqft
You'll absolutely love this newly renovated 3 bed 1.5 bath ranch style home. This property has new paint, new carpet, new cabinets, and a large fenced yard. Appliances will be provided prior to move in. The application fee is $50 per adult.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6636 Dorian Drive
6636 Dorian Drive, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1300 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6024 Kahiti Trace
6024 Kahiti Trace, Union City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2136 sqft
KAHITI - TRADITIONAL HOME WITH A FIREPLACE - Attractive traditional Home on a dead end street. Fresh interior Paint, hardwood floors on the main level and new carpet upstairs. Separate living room, dining room and den with a fireplace.
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
270 Teak Lane
270 Teak Lane, Fulton County, GA
***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 2.5BA home features gleaming hardwood floors, a comfortable and warm eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar in the fully applianced kitchen, and a cozy living room with fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
515 Westbourne Drive
515 Westbourne Drive, Tyrone, GA
Amazing opportunity minutes from Pinewood Studies, Shopping, Golf and so much more that Sought after Fayette County has to offer!!! COMES FULLY FURNISHED. YES! FURNISHED.
Results within 5 miles of Fairburn
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
96 Units Available
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1400 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
6429 Olmadison Lane
6429 Olmadison Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1520 sqft
Lovely 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath townhouse in Madison Place! Check out this townhome in the heart of College Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
324 Sapphire Bend
324 Sapphire Bend, Fulton County, GA
Newly Renovated 4 Bedroom 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
102 Sandisfield Drive
102 Sandisfield Drive, Coweta County, GA
This home looks fantastic! Located in the Estates of Beaconsfield Subdivision, Sharpsburg GA. This community offers the following amenities: Swimming pool with pavillion, tennis courts, basketball court and playground.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
215 Winfair Drive
215 Winfair Drive, Tyrone, GA
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS **Available Now*** Gorgeous 4BR 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
130 Crimson Ridge
130 Crimson Rdg, Tyrone, GA
$500 off first month's rent promo!!! 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3458 Carriage Chase Road
3458 Carraige Chase Road, Fulton County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
1 Unit Available
1400 Creel Lane - 1
1400 Creel Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1507 sqft
*** IF YOU READ THIS, THE PROPERTY IS STILL AVAILABLE. APPLICATION TAKE 5-7 DAYS TO PROCESS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6467 Splitpine Ct
6467 Splitpine Court, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1848 sqft
AVAILBLE SOON-APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE JUNE 13th from 3:30pm-4:30pm!!! STOP BY Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgments, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years. (RLNE5849653)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6229 Shenfield Lane
6229 Shenfield Lane, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1821 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
