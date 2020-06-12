/
2 bedroom apartments
48 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairburn, GA
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd., Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1168 sqft
This charming apartment community offers spacious interiors with new kitchens and modern features. On-site putting green, pool area, sundeck, and fitness center. Near area's best attractions.
Evergreen Terrace
8064 South Fulton Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
1169 sqft
High-rise community with fantastic views. On-site amenities include a fitness center with group activities, a fire pit, and an outdoor kitchen. Spacious interiors offer balconies or a patio.
Crofthouse Fairburn
6010 Renaissance Pkwy, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1141 sqft
Unlike any other apartments in the area, CroftHouse Fairburn brings you all the comforts of home with our modern farmhouse style apartments and townhomes.
6335 Capitol Knoll
6335 Capitol Knoll, Fairburn, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1228 sqft
Cozy 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome located near the airport, tons of shopping, and the interstate. All electric black appliances, living room dining room separate, loft area upstairs, landscaping maintained by HOA. Application fee $50 per adult.
Evergreen Commons
5250 Highway 138, Union City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,118
1168 sqft
Stylish, well-appointed apartments just 10 miles from the airport and downtown area. On-site resort-style pool and fitness center. Pet-friendly community. Modern kitchens and flooring throughout each home.
Legacy Ridge
5750 Buffington Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1151 sqft
Playground, pool, fitness center, dog park and car wash area are some of the amenities shared by community residents. Apartments feature walk-in closets, extra storage space and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly.
Vesta Camp Creek
5100 Welcome All Road, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1025 sqft
Vesta Camp Creek offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Camp Creek feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, washer/dryer in select apartments, and air conditioning.
208 Elm Street
208 Elm St, Palmetto, GA
2 Bedrooms
$830
700 sqft
Duplex, Two bedroom 1 bath, features hardwood flooring, washer and dryer connection(s), and spacious living area. Unit features off street parking. SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING (below): https://www.leoprimeproperties.
143 Swanson Rd
143 Swanson Road, Fayette County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
2290 sqft
Fully furnished, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. This 3 bedroom/ 2 bath home with its tree-lined driveway and automated gate for additional privacy leads you to a tucked away retreat on Pendley Lake. Well maintained ranch on 5 acres.
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1186 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Fulton Pointe
4171 Washington Rd, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$991
1000 sqft
Discover your new home at Fulton Pointe! Conveniently located near the heart of Atlanta, GA, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1091 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
1250 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1100 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$903
1040 sqft
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1152 sqft
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
1125 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,223
1142 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,078
1210 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
