Home
/
Fairburn, GA
/
112 Shannon Chase Ln
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:20 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
112 Shannon Chase Ln
112 Shannon Chase Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
112 Shannon Chase Lane, Fairburn, GA 30213
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 Bath home available for rent. Don't miss your chance to occupy this spacious home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Shannon Chase Ln have any available units?
112 Shannon Chase Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Fairburn, GA
.
What amenities does 112 Shannon Chase Ln have?
Some of 112 Shannon Chase Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 112 Shannon Chase Ln currently offering any rent specials?
112 Shannon Chase Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Shannon Chase Ln pet-friendly?
No, 112 Shannon Chase Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fairburn
.
Does 112 Shannon Chase Ln offer parking?
Yes, 112 Shannon Chase Ln offers parking.
Does 112 Shannon Chase Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Shannon Chase Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Shannon Chase Ln have a pool?
No, 112 Shannon Chase Ln does not have a pool.
Does 112 Shannon Chase Ln have accessible units?
No, 112 Shannon Chase Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Shannon Chase Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 Shannon Chase Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Shannon Chase Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Shannon Chase Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
