4727 Cypress Commons

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/6c885270c4 ----

This elegant townhome is boasting with character. Newly painted grey walls with walnut hardwood floors throughout main level! Floor plan is open allowing views from living room, through dining/bar area straight into Chef's kitchen. Beautiful dark stained cabinets, Italian Carrera marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures and recessed lighting. 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft doors throughout! Master suite upstairs with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Secondary bedroom with its own private bathroom. Deep garage can fit two vehicles and also has extra storage room in the back. Community has clubhouse, swimming pool, and is gated. Gramercy is centrally positioned within a 40 acre live/work/play community with easy access to GA 400, I-285, N'side Hospital & Perimeter Mall. Walking distance to many restaurants, shopping, Marta & more! Visit our website at rentappeal.com to schedule a self-showing.



SCHOOLS: Dunwoody E.S., Peachtree Charter M.S., Dunwoody H.S.



PETS: Negotiable. Please ask.



SHOWINGS: You can view this property today by choosing an appointment for a self-showing (available times are displayed above).



RENTAL GUIDELINES: https://rentappeal.com/future-tenants/rental-guidelines/



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: Apply online today at www.rentappeal.com! Only $50 application fee. No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home, age 18 or above, must submit an application.



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with Listing Agent.



AGENT: Contact Allyson with questions at 404-993-3202.