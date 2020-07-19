All apartments in Dunwoody
Location

4727 Cypress Commons, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Perimeter Center

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/6c885270c4 ----
This elegant townhome is boasting with character. Newly painted grey walls with walnut hardwood floors throughout main level! Floor plan is open allowing views from living room, through dining/bar area straight into Chef's kitchen. Beautiful dark stained cabinets, Italian Carrera marble countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures and recessed lighting. 10 ft ceilings and 8 ft doors throughout! Master suite upstairs with garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Secondary bedroom with its own private bathroom. Deep garage can fit two vehicles and also has extra storage room in the back. Community has clubhouse, swimming pool, and is gated. Gramercy is centrally positioned within a 40 acre live/work/play community with easy access to GA 400, I-285, N'side Hospital & Perimeter Mall. Walking distance to many restaurants, shopping, Marta & more! Visit our website at rentappeal.com to schedule a self-showing.

SCHOOLS: Dunwoody E.S., Peachtree Charter M.S., Dunwoody H.S.

PETS: Negotiable. Please ask.

SHOWINGS: You can view this property today by choosing an appointment for a self-showing (available times are displayed above).

RENTAL GUIDELINES: https://rentappeal.com/future-tenants/rental-guidelines/

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: Apply online today at www.rentappeal.com! Only $50 application fee. No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home, age 18 or above, must submit an application.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with Listing Agent.

AGENT: Contact Allyson with questions at 404-993-3202.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4727 Cypress Commons have any available units?
4727 Cypress Commons doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 4727 Cypress Commons have?
Some of 4727 Cypress Commons's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4727 Cypress Commons currently offering any rent specials?
4727 Cypress Commons is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4727 Cypress Commons pet-friendly?
Yes, 4727 Cypress Commons is pet friendly.
Does 4727 Cypress Commons offer parking?
Yes, 4727 Cypress Commons offers parking.
Does 4727 Cypress Commons have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4727 Cypress Commons does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4727 Cypress Commons have a pool?
Yes, 4727 Cypress Commons has a pool.
Does 4727 Cypress Commons have accessible units?
No, 4727 Cypress Commons does not have accessible units.
Does 4727 Cypress Commons have units with dishwashers?
No, 4727 Cypress Commons does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4727 Cypress Commons have units with air conditioning?
No, 4727 Cypress Commons does not have units with air conditioning.
