Awesome Gated Community in heart of Dunwoody - Walk to Shopping, Restaurants and public transportation - Very quiet community in secluded area - 2BR/2.5 baths available now - Excellent property for working in Perimeter area - Beautiful pool -Stained Cabinets, Stone Countertops, Hardwood floors - End unit with lots of light -All appliances included - Only 2 Bedroom @ this price - AVAILABLE NOW - will not last! MOVE IN NOW!