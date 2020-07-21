Rent Calculator
2149 Dunwoody Glen
Last updated December 16 2019 at 10:56 AM
1 of 35
2149 Dunwoody Glen
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2149 Dunwoody Glen, Dunwoody, GA 30338
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Coming Soon
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2149 Dunwoody Glen have any available units?
2149 Dunwoody Glen doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dunwoody, GA
.
What amenities does 2149 Dunwoody Glen have?
Some of 2149 Dunwoody Glen's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 2149 Dunwoody Glen currently offering any rent specials?
2149 Dunwoody Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2149 Dunwoody Glen pet-friendly?
No, 2149 Dunwoody Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunwoody
.
Does 2149 Dunwoody Glen offer parking?
No, 2149 Dunwoody Glen does not offer parking.
Does 2149 Dunwoody Glen have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2149 Dunwoody Glen does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2149 Dunwoody Glen have a pool?
No, 2149 Dunwoody Glen does not have a pool.
Does 2149 Dunwoody Glen have accessible units?
No, 2149 Dunwoody Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 2149 Dunwoody Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2149 Dunwoody Glen has units with dishwashers.
Does 2149 Dunwoody Glen have units with air conditioning?
No, 2149 Dunwoody Glen does not have units with air conditioning.
