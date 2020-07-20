All apartments in Dunwoody
Last updated April 27 2019 at 5:43 AM

1807 Withmere Way

1807 Withmere Way · No Longer Available
Location

1807 Withmere Way, Dunwoody, GA 30338

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Great Rental Opportunity in Dunwoody Club Forest West in Top-Rated Vanderlyn Elementary School District! This home offers an open floorplan with a fantastic updated kitchen featuring granite counters, huge island/work space and ss appliances. Open dining room next to the front wall of windows makes any dining experience a pleasure...great for entertaining. Cute brick back sunroom/porch brings even more of the outdoors with the comforts of indoors to this home to enjoy. One large room finished in lower level with full bath and room for storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1807 Withmere Way have any available units?
1807 Withmere Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunwoody, GA.
What amenities does 1807 Withmere Way have?
Some of 1807 Withmere Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1807 Withmere Way currently offering any rent specials?
1807 Withmere Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1807 Withmere Way pet-friendly?
No, 1807 Withmere Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunwoody.
Does 1807 Withmere Way offer parking?
Yes, 1807 Withmere Way offers parking.
Does 1807 Withmere Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1807 Withmere Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1807 Withmere Way have a pool?
No, 1807 Withmere Way does not have a pool.
Does 1807 Withmere Way have accessible units?
No, 1807 Withmere Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1807 Withmere Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1807 Withmere Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1807 Withmere Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1807 Withmere Way does not have units with air conditioning.
