1807 Withmere Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Rental Opportunity in Dunwoody Club Forest West in Top-Rated Vanderlyn Elementary School District! This home offers an open floorplan with a fantastic updated kitchen featuring granite counters, huge island/work space and ss appliances. Open dining room next to the front wall of windows makes any dining experience a pleasure...great for entertaining. Cute brick back sunroom/porch brings even more of the outdoors with the comforts of indoors to this home to enjoy. One large room finished in lower level with full bath and room for storage.