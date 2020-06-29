7308 Battle Point

Amenities

JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 3BR 2BA split level, move-in ready! Wood laminate floors throughout. Sunny living/dining room with fireplace perfect for entertaining. Spacious eat-in kitchen with SS appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms including one with built in shelves and master with spacious private bath. Two car garage and fenced in backyard with top level deck. Hurry this home will not last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.