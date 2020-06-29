All apartments in Douglasville
7308 Battle Point
7308 Battle Point

Location

7308 Battle Point, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
JUST REDUCED! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Cute 3BR 2BA split level, move-in ready! Wood laminate floors throughout. Sunny living/dining room with fireplace perfect for entertaining. Spacious eat-in kitchen with SS appliances. 3 spacious bedrooms including one with built in shelves and master with spacious private bath. Two car garage and fenced in backyard with top level deck. Hurry this home will not last long! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Battle Point have any available units?
7308 Battle Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 Battle Point have?
Some of 7308 Battle Point's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Battle Point currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Battle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Battle Point pet-friendly?
No, 7308 Battle Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 7308 Battle Point offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Battle Point offers parking.
Does 7308 Battle Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7308 Battle Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Battle Point have a pool?
No, 7308 Battle Point does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Battle Point have accessible units?
No, 7308 Battle Point does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Battle Point have units with dishwashers?
No, 7308 Battle Point does not have units with dishwashers.
