Last updated June 12 2020

75 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
920 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1092 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
945 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
7998 East Field Drive
7998 East Field Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
7998 East Field Drive - 7998 Available 08/03/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located off of Veterans Memorial Hwy - This 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex has all new vinyl planking and carpet. The living room has a nice wood-burning fireplace.

Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
8815 W Chase Dr
8815 West Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1452 sqft
8815 W. Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
6 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1119 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1104 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
26 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1179 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Last updated June 12 at 06:38am
20 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1090 sqft
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1186 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1961 Padgett Drive
1961 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1160 sqft
1961 Padgett Drive - 1961 Available 09/01/20 Now Pre-Leasing Sought After Townhome in Spicewood - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
1 Unit Available
1947 Padgett Drive
1947 Padgett Drive, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1947 Padgett Drive - 1947 Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome in Austell! - This is a 2 bedroom 2.5 bath located right off of Austell Rd. Management provides lawn maintenance.

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
1966 Drennon Ave
1966 Drennon Avenue, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
**LEASE APPLICATION HAS BEEN ACCEPTED AND WILL BE SIGNED NEXT WEEK** Spacious town home! Near shopping centers, Silver Comet Trails, the New Atlanta Braves Stadium, Airport, and schools. Open floor for entertainment.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
859 Joseph Club Drive SW
859 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
NEAT & ATTRACTIVE BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, BANKS AND MANY MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, WITH CLEAN HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAIRLY NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
856 Joseph Club Drive
856 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 story brick front townhouse. New flooring:kitchen, all bathrooms. Two: large bedms 14X20 and 14x1. Two full baths in each rm. separate living and dining room. Lots of windows. facing north. Schools: South Cobb,Floyd Mid and Mableton Elm.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
216 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
4 Units Available
Vinings Apartments
4098 S Cobb Dr, Smyrna, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1155 sqft
Sterling Vinings Apartments in Smyrna, Georgia, offer traditional styling with modern updates. Wood-burning fireplaces, unique floor plans and new stainless steel appliances are available, along with a fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
The Life at West Cobb
2665 Favor Rd SW, Marietta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$946
1067 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at West Cobb, located in Marietta, GA. Enjoy a variety of oversized floor plan options to include 1, 2, 3 and 4-bedroom apartment homes and townhomes.

June 2020 Douglasville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Douglasville Rent Report. Douglasville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Douglasville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 Douglasville Rent Report. Douglasville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Douglasville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Douglasville rents declined slightly over the past month

Douglasville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Douglasville stand at $1,061 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. Douglasville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Douglasville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Douglasville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Douglasville, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Douglasville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Douglasville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Douglasville.
    • While Douglasville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Douglasville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Douglasville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

