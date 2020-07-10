Apartment List
63 Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
7641 Forest Glen Way
7641 Forest Glen Way, Douglasville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3278 sqft
Beautiful very large Brick front home with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Large eat in kitchen with island and stainless appliances, formal dining room, formal living room. Nice flooring throughout with New carpet installed June 2020.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
4 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,336
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Mill Glen
5388 Mill Lake Dr
5388 Mill Lake Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,980
3513 sqft
This sprawling 5 bedroom, 4 bath house sits on a large corner lot in the family friendly Mill Glen neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:37pm
23 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,178
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
17 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1295 sqft
Contemporary homes with built-in bookshelves and nine-foot-tall ceilings. Community amenities include a sand volleyball court and business center. Close to I-285 for convenient transportation. Near Utoy Boulder Park.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
5281 Sw Lakerock Dr
5281 Lakerock Dr SW, Fulton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2389 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED READY TO RENT & ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED - WATER, GAS, ELECTRIC AND HIGH SPEED INTERNET!!. This Beautiful, well maintained 3 BR/2BA home is located in sought after Southwest Atlanta.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
69 Lazarus Dr
69 Lazarus Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1961 sqft
*For Rent* 4br/2ba Ranch home with a Bonus room above that can be used as a 4th br/teen suite/office. Bright Open Floor plan with a Soaring High Vaulted Ceiling in the Fireside Family room open to the kitchen and Dining room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
6993 Oakhill Circle
6993 Oakhill Circle, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-Maintained 2 Bedroom & 1.5 Bath Condo, Open Concept Kitchen & Living Room, Kitchen Offers White Cabinets & Large Breakfast Bar, Hardwood & Tile Flooring, Full Basement w/ Full Bathroom & Optional 2nd Bedroom, Private Fenced Backyard
Results within 10 miles of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Amber Grove
2050 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,084
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1223 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes. Units have washer/dryer connection, full appliance package and private balconies. Community features a fitness center, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
9 Units Available
Westwood Glen
1225 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$805
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
730 sqft
Thriving Southwest Atlanta neighborhood near the Wolf Creek Amphitheater, Ellery's and the Shark Bar. Hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers, window blinds, and central heat and air.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Ben Hill
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,176
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,493
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Ben Hill
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 06:32pm
190 Units Available
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,375
1451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,358
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Eddy At Riverview Landing in Smyrna. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
8 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
48 Units Available
The Atlantic Vinings
3385 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$947
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$941
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,168
1079 sqft
Conveniently situated on the outskirts of Atlanta, with easy commuting access. Luxury units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of gym, parking and pool with clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Junction at Vinings
2101 Paces Ferry Rd SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1147 sqft
Beautiful apartment living located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Provides easy access to I-285 and 75. Features a green community that is pet-friendly with a dog park and a courtyard. Furnished apartments are available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
27 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$984
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE, Smyrna, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,059
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1477 sqft
These one- to four-bedroom units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookups and stainless steel appliances. Named a 'Top Rated Apartment Community' for three consecutive years, it also offers tennis court, pool, fire pit and library.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
7 Units Available
Fairburn Mays
Villas at Princeton Lakes
751 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,139
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This Atlanta community is gated and offers a clubhouse, playground and swimming pool. Apartment features include washer/dryer hookups, air conditioning and a balcony. Cascade Crossing and Lionel Hampton Park are both just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
19 Units Available
400 Belmont
400 Belmont Place, Smyrna, GA
Studio
$1,286
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,467
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1169 sqft
Studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments near restaurants, parks and golf. Private patio or balcony with pool, sauna and 24-hour gym. Lots to do, including basketball, tennis bocce and yoga. Pet friendly.

July 2020 Douglasville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Douglasville Rent Report. Douglasville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Douglasville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Douglasville rents increased slightly over the past month

Douglasville rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Douglasville stand at $1,064 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,229 for a two-bedroom. Douglasville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Douglasville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Douglasville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,229, while one-bedrooms go for $1,064.
    • Over the past year, Lawrenceville has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.7%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,367, while one-bedrooms go for $1,184.
    • Duluth has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,476; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 1.2% over the past year.
    • Newnan has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,224; rents grew 0.3% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Douglasville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Douglasville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Douglasville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Georgia have been moderately on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.7% in Augusta and 1.4% in Columbus.
    • Douglasville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,229 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Douglasville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Douglasville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Douglasville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Roswell
    $1,270
    $1,470
    -0.8%
    -1.5%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -0.5%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,310
    -0.3%
    -0.8%
    Peachtree City
    $1,180
    $1,360
    0.6%
    1.3%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.3%
    0.8%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    0.2%
    1.5%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -1.5%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -1.7%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    -0.1%
    0
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Stockbridge
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1%
    4.7%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,330
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    McDonough
    $1,320
    $1,520
    0.7%
    2%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,010
    0.3%
    3.1%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,510
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,110
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    -0.8%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,870
    0.5%
    -2.8%
    Riverdale
    $1,050
    $1,210
    1.1%
    2.9%
    Fairburn
    $970
    $1,120
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    0.2%
    -1.1%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.2%
    0.7%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    8.2%
    Jonesboro
    $1,090
    $1,260
    0.8%
    4.3%
    Lithonia
    $1,260
    $1,460
    1.9%
    9.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

