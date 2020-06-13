Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:20 AM

187 Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA with balcony

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$964
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1555 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1100 sqft
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
6580 Oakwood Drive
6580 Oakwood Drive, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1640 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8840 West Hills Court
8840 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
8840 West Hills Court - 8840 Available 09/01/20 Total Electric 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome! - The West Chase Townhome Community features 3 bedroom 2 bath townhomes that are located on a two-story level.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8847 West Hills Court
8847 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8847 West Hills Court - 8847 Available 08/03/20 One Level Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Douglasville - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom townhomes that are all on one level.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr.
6821 Fairway Ridge Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. - 6821 Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home in a Great Community Right off of I-20 - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in a great community right off the Interstate.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:10am
1 Unit Available
8815 W Chase Dr
8815 West Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1452 sqft
8815 W. Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
8833 West Hills Court
8833 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
8833 West Hills Court - 8833 Available 05/01/20 YOUR GOING TO WANT TO RESERVE THIS GREAT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME - The West Chase Townhome Community features 2 bedroom and 1 bath one level duplexes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4881 Old Briar Trail
4881 Old Briar Trail, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
1872 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful airy and bright 4BR 3BA home features a spacious LR and DR combo, eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances! A deck overlooking a big fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor relaxing! Deposit

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
Carmel
1 Unit Available
3077 Carmel Drive
3077 Carmel Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1331 sqft
Welcome Home- Large open great room /casual dining area. Great room offers rock decorative fireplace*dining area has sliding glass doors to backyard deck*efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage & counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5355 Orchard Place
5355 Orchard Place, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1878 sqft
***Available Now*** Move-in ready! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a gorgeous open eat-in kitchen with appliances, solid surface counters, and stained cabinets, a large separate living room, dining room and family room open to

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
2255 Hunt Road
2255 Hunt Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1560 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Take a look at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home today.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
871 Aspen Drive
871 Aspen Drive, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 144

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stewarts Mill
1 Unit Available
5532 Stewart Mill Rd
5532 Stewarts Mill Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1702 sqft
AWESOME RAISED RANCH - NOT IN A SUBDIVSION, GREAT LOCATION!!! - We just got this home so please know it will be painted, cleaned inside and out - including yard work and looking Amazing in the next few days but wanted folks to know about it now.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
6010 Sutton Place
6010 Sutton Place, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1231 sqft
Wow! This is the one you need...Single story ranch, level and fenced backyard, and close to everything. Updated bathrooms, flooring, and so much more. There is not much that hasn't been updated or replaced.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Chapel Hills
1 Unit Available
3736 Chapel Hill Road
3736 Chapel Hill Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1896 sqft
Well Maintained Traditional 2-Story Home on Approximately a Half-Acre Lot, Features a Large Kitchen, Separate Dining, & a Fireside View Family Room, All Three Bedrooms Located Upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Carmel
1 Unit Available
3623 Barbara Dr
3623 Barbara Drive, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2610 sqft
Welcome home to this quiet, well established neighborhood! This home features, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a basement fit to entertain guest. Hardwood floors, granite, and slate are just a few of the upgrades in this home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
$
21 Units Available
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,189
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,493
1350 sqft
This community offers an easy commute into town. Apartments feature granite countertops, plank wood floors, and designer finishes. Pet-friendly. On-site gym, pool with loungers, and a game area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Douglasville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Douglasville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

