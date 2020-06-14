Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA with garage

Douglasville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8332 Ramblin Ct
8332 Ramblin Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath all-elctric home in Douglasville. This home features carpet and laminate flooring. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. Other Features: Electric water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7392 Elm Ridge Court
7392 Elmridge Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1468 sqft
AMAZING.....STEPLESS RANCH/ GORGEOUS/ UPGRADES GALLORE/ TOTALLY UPDATED/ BRAND NEW EVERYTHING!! - COME SEE THIS AMAZING...... STEPLESS RANCH HOME..... WITH ALL THE UPGRADES AND A 2 CAR GARAGE. GREAT HOME IN SMALL SUBDIVISION AND ON A CUL DE SAC.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6489 Snowbird Ln
6489 Snowbird Lane, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Remodeled Townhouse in Douglas County High School District - Just remodeled. New Hardwood. New Carpet Upstairs. New Refrigerator. New Dishwasher. Douglas County High School. One Car garage and parking for two more in driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:20am
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Silver Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
871 Aspen Drive
871 Aspen Drive, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3730 Douglas Ridge Trail
3730 Douglas Ridge Trail, Douglas County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
1770 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Douglasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Chapel Hills
1 Unit Available
3736 Chapel Hill Road
3736 Chapel Hill Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1896 sqft
Well Maintained Traditional 2-Story Home on Approximately a Half-Acre Lot, Features a Large Kitchen, Separate Dining, & a Fireside View Family Room, All Three Bedrooms Located Upstairs.
Results within 5 miles of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1331 Dillon Road
1331 Dillon Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1801 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming split level house, with 3 bedrooms, walk-in closet, 2 full bath, Tavertine walk-in shower, Fireplace, finished Large basement, Laundry Room, Large Storage Room, 2 spacious car garage, Private Large deck with Large Yard, Security cameras

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest
5344 Vinings Lake View Southeast, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2388 sqft
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom/2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3037 Lake Monroe Road
3037 Lake Monroe Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1452 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! Spacious fenced

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! Good as new 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home with large lot.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anneewakee Trails
1 Unit Available
4365 Reserve Hill Xing
4365 Reserve Hill Crossing, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1411 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,411 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anneewakee Trails
1 Unit Available
4327 Lodgeview Place
4327 Lodgeview Pl, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1568 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
983 Wilson Road
983 Wilson Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Nice Sized Deck & Huge 2 Car Garage! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a formal dining room, The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a nice size bonus room and blinds are provided.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
880 Stonehaven Rd SW
880 Stonehaven Drive, Fulton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
3072 sqft
Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Two and a half Bathrooms Single Family House in Atlanta This 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4099 Whistler Drive
4099 Whistler Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2630 sqft
4099 Whistler Drive Available 08/10/20 GORGEOUS HOME / UPGRADES GALLORE / FINISHED BASEMENT / 2 LIVING ROOMS / GORGOEUS BACK YARD - COME SEE THIS AMAZING HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES AND A FINISHED BASEMENT AND 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Clearstream Ln
413 Clearstream Lane, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home in Quiet South Cobb Neighborhood - This home is in a quiet cul-de-sac in great neighborhood. Stepless entry with 2 car garage and level driveway. The back deck looks off into a private wooded area. This is a split level home.
City Guide for Douglasville, GA

This Atlanta suburb served as the inspiration for the songbook standard, "Over the Rainbow," which has been recorded by countless music legends including Judy Garland, Martina McBride and Frank Sinatra.

As picturesque a town as you would expect given its musical heritage, Douglasville is a small city of only about 30,000 residents. Don't let the size fool you, this little city packs quite a punch when it wants to do so. It's considered to be part of the Atlanta metropolitan area but maintains it's own identity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Douglasville, GA

Douglasville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

