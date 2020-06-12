Apartment List
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,372
1555 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8332 Ramblin Ct
8332 Ramblin Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath all-elctric home in Douglasville. This home features carpet and laminate flooring. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. Other Features: Electric water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8840 West Hills Court
8840 West Hills Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
8840 West Hills Court - 8840 Available 09/01/20 Total Electric 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Townhome! - The West Chase Townhome Community features 3 bedroom 2 bath townhomes that are located on a two-story level.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8419 Cyprus Ridge Way
8419 Cyprus Ridge Way, Douglasville, GA
8419 Cyprus Ridge Way Available 06/15/20 5 Bedroom home!! Lease to own!!(video tour) - 8419 Cyprus Ridge Way, Douglasville, GA 30134 and is just waiting for you! This home has a split level floor plan & features a gorgeous living room with a

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr.
6821 Fairway Ridge Drive, Douglasville, GA
6821 Fairway Ridge Dr. - 6821 Available 07/15/20 4 Bedroom 2.5 Home in a Great Community Right off of I-20 - This 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home in a great community right off the Interstate.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
6580 Oakwood Drive
6580 Oakwood Drive, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1640 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
7237 Lacey Drive
7237 Lacey Drive, Douglasville, GA
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6489 Snowbird Ln
6489 Snowbird Lane, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Remodeled Townhouse in Douglas County High School District - Just remodeled. New Hardwood. New Carpet Upstairs. New Refrigerator. New Dishwasher. Douglas County High School. One Car garage and parking for two more in driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
6 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6698 Ivy Log Dr
6698 Ivy Log Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Single Family home in Austell - Property Id: 142379 Newly renovated single family home with convenient location in Austell, Georgia. The home has three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has new paint and new flooring throughout.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Silver Creek Ranch
1 Unit Available
871 Aspen Drive
871 Aspen Drive, Lithia Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1396 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,396 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Stewarts Mill
1 Unit Available
5532 Stewart Mill Rd
5532 Stewarts Mill Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1702 sqft
AWESOME RAISED RANCH - NOT IN A SUBDIVSION, GREAT LOCATION!!! - We just got this home so please know it will be painted, cleaned inside and out - including yard work and looking Amazing in the next few days but wanted folks to know about it now.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7258 Silverton Trail
7258 Silverton Trail, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1940 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3294 Connie Way
3294 Connie Way, Douglas County, GA
GORGEOUS BRICK RANCH HOME / PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT / GREAT LOCATION - THIS IS A WONDERFUL.....BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. JUST MINUTES FROM ARBOR PLACE MALL. POPULAR SCHOOLS TOO.

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2976 Flowers Drive
2976 Flowers Drive, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1564 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Douglasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
4881 Old Briar Trail
4881 Old Briar Trail, Douglas County, GA
***Available Now*** Beautiful airy and bright 4BR 3BA home features a spacious LR and DR combo, eat-in kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances! A deck overlooking a big fenced backyard is perfect for outdoor relaxing! Deposit

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Chapel Hills
1 Unit Available
3797 Plume Fern Court
3797 Plum Fern Court, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Carmel
1 Unit Available
3077 Carmel Drive
3077 Carmel Drive, Douglas County, GA
Welcome Home- Large open great room /casual dining area. Great room offers rock decorative fireplace*dining area has sliding glass doors to backyard deck*efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage & counter tops.

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
5355 Orchard Place
5355 Orchard Place, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1878 sqft
***Available Now*** Move-in ready! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home features a gorgeous open eat-in kitchen with appliances, solid surface counters, and stained cabinets, a large separate living room, dining room and family room open to

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
2255 Hunt Road
2255 Hunt Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1560 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Take a look at this charming 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home today.

June 2020 Douglasville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Douglasville Rent Report. Douglasville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Douglasville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Douglasville rents declined slightly over the past month

Douglasville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Douglasville stand at $1,061 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,226 for a two-bedroom. Douglasville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Douglasville over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Douglasville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Douglasville, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Douglasville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Douglasville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,226 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.3% increase in Douglasville.
    • While Douglasville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Douglasville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Douglasville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

