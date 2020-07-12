Apartment List
/
GA
/
douglasville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:33 PM

203 Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Douglasville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
21 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,210
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
7641 Forest Glen Way
7641 Forest Glen Way, Douglasville, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
3278 sqft
Beautiful very large Brick front home with 5 Bedrooms and 3 Full Baths. Large eat in kitchen with island and stainless appliances, formal dining room, formal living room. Nice flooring throughout with New carpet installed June 2020.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
8145 Connally Drive
8145 Connally Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1782 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Dougasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6489 Snowbird Ln
6489 Snowbird Lane, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Remodeled Townhouse in Douglas County High School District - Just remodeled. New Hardwood. New Carpet Upstairs. New Refrigerator. New Dishwasher. Douglas County High School. One Car garage and parking for two more in driveway.

1 of 55

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9722 Cobble Creek Dr
9722 Cobble Creek Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2001 sqft
9722 Cobble Creek Dr Available 09/12/20 WOW!!! GORGEOUS HOME IN POPULAR ARBOR STAION SCHOOLS/ FININSHED BASEMENT/ CHAPEL HILL SCHOOLS - WOW!!!......

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8674 Bowden St.
8674 Bowden St, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1650 sqft
8674 Bowden St. Available 08/15/20 Downtown Douglasville - Large duplex with 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms. Home has formal living room, large kitchen with eat in area. Large family room with extra large sun room. Laundry off family room.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
3 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,356
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
237 Sweetwater Pkwy
237 Sweetwater Parkway, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1172 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 113

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3294 Connie Way
3294 Connie Way, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2292 sqft
GORGEOUS BRICK RANCH HOME / PARTIAL FINISHED BASEMENT / GREAT LOCATION - THIS IS A WONDERFUL.....BRICK RANCH STYLE HOME IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH GREAT SCHOOLS AND CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. JUST MINUTES FROM ARBOR PLACE MALL. POPULAR SCHOOLS TOO.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2564 Bomar Rd
2564 Bomar Road, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Beautiful wooded 1 acre,2 car garage, Bonus room/4th bedroom; private back yard. Dishwasher & Stove provided. $1400/mo with $100 special for only $1300/mo until 8/1/2020.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7258 Silverton Trail
7258 Silverton Trail, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1940 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,940 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
4971 Central Church Road
4971 Central Church Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1625 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom,2 bathroom home in Douglasville. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
Stewarts Mill
3550 Long Lake Drive
3550 Long Lake Drive, Douglas County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3200 sqft
LOCATION IS EVERTHING! Less than 2 miles from I-20, Mall, shops and restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2055 Valley Creek Dr
2055 Valley Creek Drive, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1885 sqft
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath 2-story home

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mill Glen
5388 Mill Lake Dr
5388 Mill Lake Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,980
3513 sqft
This sprawling 5 bedroom, 4 bath house sits on a large corner lot in the family friendly Mill Glen neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,055
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
16 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
22 Units Available
Premier Apartments
7200 Premier Lane Southwest, Cobb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$772
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1280 sqft
Find your new home at Premier Apartments. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Austell, Georgia, off Riverside Parkway were designed for your comfort and convenience.
City Guide for Douglasville, GA

This Atlanta suburb served as the inspiration for the songbook standard, "Over the Rainbow," which has been recorded by countless music legends including Judy Garland, Martina McBride and Frank Sinatra.

As picturesque a town as you would expect given its musical heritage, Douglasville is a small city of only about 30,000 residents. Don't let the size fool you, this little city packs quite a punch when it wants to do so. It's considered to be part of the Atlanta metropolitan area but maintains it's own identity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Douglasville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Douglasville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDouglasville 3 BedroomsDouglasville Accessible ApartmentsDouglasville Apartments under $1,000
Douglasville Apartments under $900Douglasville Apartments with BalconyDouglasville Apartments with GarageDouglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDouglasville Apartments with Parking
Douglasville Apartments with PoolDouglasville Apartments with Washer-DryerDouglasville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDouglasville Luxury PlacesDouglasville Pet Friendly PlacesDouglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College