Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

170 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA

Finding an apartment in Douglasville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,006
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1555 sqft
Close to the I-20, the Lakeside at Arbor Place in Douglasville, GA offers upscale living in a gorgeous scenic environment. Apartments come with their own range of cooking appliances, and the community here is pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$835
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Close to I-285 and I-20, near the airport and Downtown Atlanta. On-site amenities include a fitness center, a pool with a tanning deck, and a business center. Homes offer private balconies and full kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8332 Ramblin Ct
8332 Ramblin Court, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1230 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath all-elctric home in Douglasville. This home features carpet and laminate flooring. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer. Other Features: Electric water heater & Central cooling. 2-car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
6580 Oakwood Drive
6580 Oakwood Drive, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1640 sqft
Make this charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:03pm
1 Unit Available
8815 W Chase Dr
8815 West Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1452 sqft
8815 W. Chase Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134 **SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE** Housing vouchers are not accepted on this home.

1 of 18

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
7237 Lacey Drive
7237 Lacey Drive, Douglasville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2095 sqft
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6489 Snowbird Ln
6489 Snowbird Lane, Douglasville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1576 sqft
Remodeled Townhouse in Douglas County High School District - Just remodeled. New Hardwood. New Carpet Upstairs. New Refrigerator. New Dishwasher. Douglas County High School. One Car garage and parking for two more in driveway.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
7 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 13 at 06:35pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Carmel
1 Unit Available
3077 Carmel Drive
3077 Carmel Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1331 sqft
Welcome Home- Large open great room /casual dining area. Great room offers rock decorative fireplace*dining area has sliding glass doors to backyard deck*efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage & counter tops.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Chapel Hills
1 Unit Available
3797 Plume Fern Court
3797 Plum Fern Court, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1528 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
5744 Mountain Park Way
5744 Mountain Park Way, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1486 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 13

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.
Results within 5 miles of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
9 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
28 Units Available
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,173
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1295 sqft
Contemporary homes with built-in bookshelves and nine-foot-tall ceilings. Community amenities include a sand volleyball court and business center. Close to I-285 for convenient transportation. Near Utoy Boulder Park.
City Guide for Douglasville, GA

This Atlanta suburb served as the inspiration for the songbook standard, "Over the Rainbow," which has been recorded by countless music legends including Judy Garland, Martina McBride and Frank Sinatra.

As picturesque a town as you would expect given its musical heritage, Douglasville is a small city of only about 30,000 residents. Don't let the size fool you, this little city packs quite a punch when it wants to do so. It's considered to be part of the Atlanta metropolitan area but maintains it's own identity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Douglasville, GA

Finding an apartment in Douglasville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

