170 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 12
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 24
1 of 51
1 of 18
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 5
1 of 13
1 of 15
1 of 28
1 of 14
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 23
1 of 5
This Atlanta suburb served as the inspiration for the songbook standard, "Over the Rainbow," which has been recorded by countless music legends including Judy Garland, Martina McBride and Frank Sinatra.
As picturesque a town as you would expect given its musical heritage, Douglasville is a small city of only about 30,000 residents. Don't let the size fool you, this little city packs quite a punch when it wants to do so. It's considered to be part of the Atlanta metropolitan area but maintains it's own identity. See more
Finding an apartment in Douglasville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.