Apartment List
/
GA
/
douglasville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:41 PM

105 Apartments for rent in Douglasville, GA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Douglasville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
$955
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1253 sqft
With its lush, wooded setting and small-town charm, you may not realize just how close Stewarts Mill is to everything you could want - shopping centers, grocery stores, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1150 sqft
The best-kept secret in Douglasville, Georgia, is Place at Midway, a premier luxury apartment community with one, two, and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd, Douglasville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1426 sqft
Lakeside views with vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer connections, fireplaces, and gourmet kitchens. Pet friendly. Community amenities include fitness center, pool, clubhouse, and controlled access entry.
Results within 1 mile of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
The Park at Riverview
7350 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,038
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1320 sqft
Conveniently located near TBS, Six Flags Over America and the Camp Creek Marketplace. 1-3 bedroom units come with private patios/balconies, sunrooms, breakfast bars and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
24 Units Available
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd, Lithia Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1158 sqft
Nestled within 53-acres of undisturbed nature. Spacious layouts with wood-style flooring, tile flooring, granite counters and oversized windows. Community amenities include garage, pool and fitness studio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Carmel
1 Unit Available
3077 Carmel Drive
3077 Carmel Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1331 sqft
Welcome Home- Large open great room /casual dining area. Great room offers rock decorative fireplace*dining area has sliding glass doors to backyard deck*efficiently designed kitchen with ample storage & counter tops.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Carmel
1 Unit Available
3623 Barbara Dr
3623 Barbara Drive, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2610 sqft
Welcome home to this quiet, well established neighborhood! This home features, 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a basement fit to entertain guest. Hardwood floors, granite, and slate are just a few of the upgrades in this home.
Results within 5 miles of Douglasville
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
9 Units Available
Ashford at Springlake
6200 Bakers Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1365 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with 24-hour maintenance, pool, and gym. One- to three-bedroom units with hardwood floors and extra storage. Close to Camp Creek Parkway and Sandtown Center Park.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
Azure at Riverside
648 Whisper Trl, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$829
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$927
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1288 sqft
Azure at Riverside offers spacious living, on beautifully manicured grounds. Our one, two and three bedroom apartment homes are wonderful for efficient and affordable living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
10 Units Available
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
10 Units Available
300 Riverside
300 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1310 sqft
Spacious floor plans include private porches and sunrooms. Residents enjoy a clubhouse, two tennis courts, laundry center and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Convenient access to I-20.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4099 Whistler Drive
4099 Whistler Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2630 sqft
4099 Whistler Drive Available 08/10/20 GORGEOUS HOME / UPGRADES GALLORE / FINISHED BASEMENT / 2 LIVING ROOMS / GORGOEUS BACK YARD - COME SEE THIS AMAZING HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES AND A FINISHED BASEMENT AND 2 CAR GARAGE.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
5912 Lone Oak Drive
5912 Lone Oak Dr SW, Mableton, GA
Studio
$1,000
5912 Lone Oak Drive - 5912 Available 08/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6447 Gordan Street Unit A
6447 Gordon St, Lithia Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
812 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED 2BR 1 BTH UNIT! THE PERFECT HOME FOR YOU!! COME SEE IT BEFORE IT'S GONE - Looking for classy and brand new without the hefty price tag! Now showing.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Anneewakee Trails
1 Unit Available
3022 Creekbend Overlook
3022 Creekbend Overlook, Douglas County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
3420 sqft
GORGEOUS HOME / UPGRADES GALLORE/ POPULAR ANNAWAKEE FALLS - SWIM / TENNIS SUBDIVISION - WOW!!. COME SEE THIS AMAZING BRICK HOME IN THE POPULAR ANNAWAKEE FALLS SWIM / TENNIS COMMUNITY. THIS HOME HAS UPGRADES GALORE.....

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
4225 Sterling Pointe Drive
4225 Sterling Pointe Drive, Douglas County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
2112 sqft
4225 Sterling Pointe Drive Available 07/10/20 WOW!!..SPECTACULAR...UPGRADES/ FINISHED BSMNT/PRIV. YARD/POPULAR CHAPEL HILL SCHOOLS - WOW!!!!.......WHAT A GORGEOUS HOME.......SO MANY EXTRAS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Fairway Acres
1 Unit Available
4595 St Andrews Dr SW
4595 St Andrews Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1525 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath with fenced yard and covered patio! SW Atlanta - This is a wonderful home with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and an additional bonus room. It has wood-like floors throughout most of the home, two of the bedrooms have carpet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3037 Lake Monroe Road
3037 Lake Monroe Road, Douglas County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1452 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! The living room has beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and vaulted ceilings! Great kitchen with black appliances and lots of cabinet space! Spacious fenced

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it! Good as new 3 bedroom, 2 bath remodeled home with large lot.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
5966 LullWater Dr
5966 Lullwater Drive, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,590
2286 sqft
For Rent a Just Renovated Brick Ranch Home in a Big corner lot, Flat Front and Fenced Back Yard, Tool shed, Back Patio, A Must See Home. This is a 5 bed, 2 bath single family home, 2,286 Sq Feet
City Guide for Douglasville, GA

This Atlanta suburb served as the inspiration for the songbook standard, "Over the Rainbow," which has been recorded by countless music legends including Judy Garland, Martina McBride and Frank Sinatra.

As picturesque a town as you would expect given its musical heritage, Douglasville is a small city of only about 30,000 residents. Don't let the size fool you, this little city packs quite a punch when it wants to do so. It's considered to be part of the Atlanta metropolitan area but maintains it's own identity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Douglasville, GA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Douglasville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDouglasville 3 BedroomsDouglasville Accessible ApartmentsDouglasville Apartments under $1,000
Douglasville Apartments under $900Douglasville Apartments with BalconyDouglasville Apartments with GarageDouglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDouglasville Apartments with Parking
Douglasville Apartments with PoolDouglasville Apartments with Washer-DryerDouglasville Dog Friendly ApartmentsDouglasville Luxury PlacesDouglasville Pet Friendly PlacesDouglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College