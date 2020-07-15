Rent Calculator
Home
/
Decatur, GA
/
732 S Candler Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
732 S Candler Street
732 South Candler Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
732 South Candler Street, Decatur, GA 30030
Winnona Park Historic District
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
City of Decatur rental in sought after Winnona Park. Live close to MARTA, shops restaurants in a walk-able community. New flooring on main, updated home is vacant and ready to lease!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 732 S Candler Street have any available units?
732 S Candler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Decatur, GA
.
What amenities does 732 S Candler Street have?
Some of 732 S Candler Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 732 S Candler Street currently offering any rent specials?
732 S Candler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 S Candler Street pet-friendly?
No, 732 S Candler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Decatur
.
Does 732 S Candler Street offer parking?
No, 732 S Candler Street does not offer parking.
Does 732 S Candler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 S Candler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 S Candler Street have a pool?
No, 732 S Candler Street does not have a pool.
Does 732 S Candler Street have accessible units?
No, 732 S Candler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 732 S Candler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 732 S Candler Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 732 S Candler Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 732 S Candler Street does not have units with air conditioning.
