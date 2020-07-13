/
/
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM
53 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Decatur, GA
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
15 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$887
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
14 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Panthersville
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.
Results within 1 mile of Decatur
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Estates
131 Center Street
131 Center Street, Avondale Estates, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
1368 sqft
What! Avondale Estates for this price? Small, charming but functional. Larger than a studio but not by much. Has a small Living room, updated kitchen. Hardwood floors and tile, no carpet here.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
East Lake Terrace
2447 Lynn Iris Drive
2447 Lynn Iris Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Bungalow, Off Glenwood/Candler. Hardwood Floors, Central AC, Fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Decatur
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Clarkston
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$972
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$848
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
109 Units Available
Merry Hills
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$951
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,343
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
15 Units Available
Briarcliff Heights
Madison Druid Hills
2696 N Druid Hills Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$996
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,907
1403 sqft
Recently renovated apartments provide luxurious touches like a fireplace, sunroom and private patio or balcony. Kitchen upgrades include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include places for pets and children to play.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
48 Units Available
Midtown
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
794 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
447 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
2 Units Available
Dresden East
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1150 sqft
Excellent location in Atlanta, close to Plaza Fiesta and Highway 23. Units feature one or two bedrooms with patio or balcony. Community includes pool and laundry.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
8 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,153
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Chandler
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires July 31st, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Belvedere Park
2944 CATALINA DRIVE
2944 Catalina Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$650
1400 sqft
Cozy Single Bedroom in Decatur Pet Friendly - Property Id: 125727 This is a single room for rent located close to Emory, East Atlanta Village, Edgewood, Midtown, Decatur, 285, I-20, and many other local amenities.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 03:44pm
1 Unit Available
Poncey-Highland
1141 North Avenue Northeast
1141 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$975
700 sqft
THE ONLY CONTACT PERSON FOR THIS UNIT IS NAKIRA AT 404-640-8302 OR 404-607-7070! We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! .
Results within 10 miles of Decatur
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
13 Units Available
Elevate at Jackson Creek
3201 Sunrise Village Ln NW, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$880
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,259
1387 sqft
Quiet, residential living and spacious apartments off Jimmy Carter Boulevard. Dog park and playground with pool, gym, tennis court, racquetball court, and volleyball court. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
36 Units Available
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road, Duluth, GA
Studio
$795
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$815
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1187 sqft
Luxury apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy a car wash area, clubhouse, tennis court, and pool. Prime location close to restaurants and nightlife.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$864
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
1057 sqft
Looking for Apartments in Gwinnett County, GA, Look no Further than Arbor Mill Apartment Homes! Located Close to the City, while Nestled in Tranquility.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
22 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$963
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,497
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
46 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$789
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
7 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$931
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,056
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Similar Pages
Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDecatur 3 BedroomsDecatur Accessible ApartmentsDecatur Apartments under $1,000Decatur Apartments under $900
Decatur Apartments with BalconyDecatur Apartments with GarageDecatur Apartments with GymDecatur Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDecatur Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDecatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA