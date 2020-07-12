/
downtown decatur
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
440 Apartments for rent in Downtown Decatur, Decatur, GA
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 12:37pm
$
46 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
21 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
201 W Ponce De Leon Ave
201 West Ponce De Leon Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
986 sqft
Space like this in downtown Decatur comes at premium, so lease this awesome Artisan unit today. While the tax records states this is a one bedroom, the den/office space could easily be a well-sized, light-filled second bedroom.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Decatur
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:36pm
$
20 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,401
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,832
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 12:30pm
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
160 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1400 Church Street
1400 Church St, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION - Property Id: 263827 Property is located in the best location nestled in 5 acres of trees. Yes; we are an aged property with original beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COZY TRIPLEX - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
722 Hillmont Ave
722 Hillmont Avenue, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1940 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to live in this Charming Bungalow in Historic Decatur! Offers 3 Bedroom 3 Baths, Living Room with Fireplace, kitchen that opens to dining area, den, over sized deck perfect for out door entertaining and enjoyment.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Hillcrest Avenue
226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
650 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy mid-century apartment homes and duplexes.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Right side of 1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
307 Adair Street
307 Adair Street, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1250 sqft
Welcome home. This freshly renovated gem sits in one of Decatur's best kept secrets. The Decatur Townhouses community is adjacent to Adair Park and walkable to Downtown Decatur, Oakhurst, Marta and more.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
233 Derrydown Way
233 Derrydown Way, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
1988 sqft
Beautiful Decatur bungalow with updated kitchen with granite and stainless, a keeping room off the kitchen with a fireplace bedroom and full bath on the main and a sunroon/playroom as well.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
265 Mount Vernon Drive
265 Mount Vernon Drive, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2775 sqft
Award Winning City of Decatur Schools with best fenced backyard for pets.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
1010 Scott Boulevard - 1, #D8
1010 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1014 sqft
2BR/2BA condo convenient to shopping & dining adjacent to the Woodlands Garden wildlife sanctuary. Unit features parquet floors, energy efficient windows, updated kitchen & new appliances steps to the private community pool.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
843 S Candler Street
843 South Candler Street, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great opportunity for a 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in City of Decatur - less than 1.5 miles to the square! This unit is large for the area and opens onto a level backyard area. Off street parking, laundry in unit, and an unbeatable location.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
166 Ridgeland Avenue
166 Ridgeland Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
768 sqft
Furnished Historic Home, close to all the City of Decatur conveniences. Avondale Train station is a 5 minute walk from home or stroll 20 minutes via sidewalks to Decatur Square.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
255 Jefferson Pl
255 Jefferson Place, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
864 sqft
Amazing second floor condo near city of Decatur, Emory University and walking distance from Oakhurst Village. This 2br/1ba condo is zoned City Schools of Decatur and is less than a mile from East Lake Marta Station.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
132 Huron St
132 Huron Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
211 Winter Avenue NE
211 Winter Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1605 sqft
Charming Classic Craftsman Bungalow in incredible location. Wood picket fence welcomes you and surrounds the lovingly landscaped front yard. Inside you'll find 10.5' ceilings, hardwood floors, large windows and charming touches.
