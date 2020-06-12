Apartment List
/
GA
/
decatur
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:17 PM

404 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Decatur, GA

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 12 at 06:06pm
20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1405 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:50pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:38pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,380
1520 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
16 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Panthersville
9 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1410 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
28 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 22

Last updated May 29 at 02:44am
College Heights
1 Unit Available
129 McClean Street
129 Mcclean Street, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1505 sqft
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. See this home in 3D at bit.ly/2XKLHoG. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Glennwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1335 Church St
1335 Church Street, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2056 sqft
Enjoy this beautiful and spacious townhome for lease. This move-in ready unit in the Keswick Place complex is located in a fantastic neighborhood with easy access to shopping, Glenlake Park, award-winning schools and downtown Decatur.

1 of 40

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Sycamore Street
1 Unit Available
215 N Candler Street
215 North Candler Street, Decatur, GA
This home is currently occupied. Tenants will be moving out in June. Contact the agent for the most up-to-date information about availability. Gorgeous newer home in City of Decatur w/charming historical detail & Decatur Design Award. 4 bed/3.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1 Unit Available
1037 Scott Boulevard
1037 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch convenient to all Decatur has to offer. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, coffee shops and highways. Schedule showings through ShowingTime

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
College Heights
1 Unit Available
843 S Candler Street
843 South Candler Street, Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1265 sqft
Great opportunity for a 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in City of Decatur - less than 1.5 miles to the square! This unit was recently renovated, and features refinished floors, updated bathrooms, new appliances, and fresh paint. This is a triplex.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Chelsea Heights
1 Unit Available
208 Clarion Avenue
208 Clarion Avenue, Decatur, GA
Vacant and SAFE to show! City of Decatur and a short jaunt to restaurants, shopping and schools. Renovated Kitchen and Master Bath featuring white marble accents and chic grey toned counter-tops in newly completed upstairs baths.
Results within 1 mile of Decatur
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Greater Valley Brook
31 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,567
1481 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1610 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Decatur Heights
10 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Scottdale
14 Units Available
Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl, Scottdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1384 sqft
Steps away from the DeKalb Farmers Market and a short walk from Avondale MARTA Station. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry hookups. Fire pit, grilling area, pool. Pet-friendly.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Medlock Park
1 Unit Available
893 Willivee Drive
893 Willivee Drive, North Decatur, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1068 sqft
WOW! Less than 5-minute walk to PATH trails, easy access to Medlock Park & Playground. Approx. 2 miles from Emory/CDC. Light-filled mid-century ranch, w/gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Main living space & dining flow effortlessly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Druid Hills
1 Unit Available
2002 North Decatur Road
2002 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Great Emory Area Rental - Emory, CDC, Decatur convenient. Shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE5494950)

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Ridgewood Drive
2001 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Great Emory Area Rental - (RLNE3993486)

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Lake Claire
1 Unit Available
2088 DeKalb Avenue Northeast
2088 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
2088 Dekalb Ave sits in Lake Claire, one of Atlanta's greatest and most walkable neighborhoods.

June 2020 Decatur Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Decatur Rent Report. Decatur rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Decatur rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Decatur Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Decatur Rent Report. Decatur rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Decatur rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Decatur rents held steady over the past month

Decatur rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Decatur stand at $1,025 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. Decatur's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Decatur over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Decatur rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Decatur, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Decatur is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Decatur's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Decatur.
    • While rents in Decatur fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Decatur than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Decatur.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDecatur 3 BedroomsDecatur Accessible ApartmentsDecatur Apartments under $1,000Decatur Apartments under $900
    Decatur Apartments with BalconyDecatur Apartments with GarageDecatur Apartments with GymDecatur Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDecatur Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDecatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Apartments with Pool
    Decatur Apartments with Washer-DryerDecatur Cheap PlacesDecatur Dog Friendly ApartmentsDecatur Furnished ApartmentsDecatur Luxury PlacesDecatur Pet Friendly PlacesDecatur Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
    Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA
    Canton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GA

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Clairemont Great Lakes
    Downtown Decatur

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
    Life UniversityMorehouse College
    Georgia Gwinnett College