Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

266 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Decatur, GA

Finding an apartment in Decatur that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Greater Valley Brook
13 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Avondale Estates
19 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
$
Mason Mill
30 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,272
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
29 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Panthersville
10 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
63 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Panthersville
2 Units Available
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
15 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:21pm
20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1405 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,531
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Clairemont-Great Lakes
31 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,355
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
The Life at Peppertree Circle
3321 Peppertree Cir, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
943 sqft
Come home to The Life at Peppertree Circle and see what it means to Live Life Right! Choose from a variety of newly renovated or refreshed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
Decatur Heights
97 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Decatur Heights
1 Unit Available
226 Hillcrest Avenue
226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
650 sqft
226 Hillcrest Avenue Available 06/29/20 Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy
City Guide for Decatur, GA

Hey there, all you sweet Georgia Peaches! A little birdie told us you were looking to land the apartment of your dreams in Decatur, Georgia. Good call! One of the Atlanta area’s fastest growing, mostly family friendly communities, Decatur plays host to some truly amazing deals for apartments and townhouses for rent. Are you ready to join the roughly 20,000 proud peeps who call Decatur home? Then start sifting through the listings in this snazzy little apartment guide we’ve patched together fo...

Having trouble with Craigslist Decatur? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

You’ll find a wide range of rentals in Decatur, from basic studios and one bedroom apartments for $700 or less all the way up to sprawling luxury apartments and lofts for $1,500 or more. Are you a city dweller at heart looking to live it up in a more urbanized environment? You’ll be glad to know the downtown area serves up a plethora of flats, lofts, and luxury rentals in the $1,000-$1,500 range. Suburbanites, likewise, will find a plethora of apartments and townhomes in family-friendly ‘hoods like North Decatur, East Lake, and Decatur Heights.

City slickers and suburban Suzies alike, meanwhile, can take comfort in the fact that apartments in Decatur typically come equipped with first-rate modern amenities, often including renovated interiors, patios/balconies, a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, on-site/in-unit washer and dryer, gym, clubhouse, covered parking, concierge service, scenic views, and more. You’ll also find plenty of pet friendly apartments and furnished apartments for rent in our listings, so no matter what your renting needs are, we’ve definitely got you covered here at apartmentlist.com. Just don’t forget to bring along proof of income, banking info, and a list of previous residences when you’re ready to seal the deal for your fancy new apartment, townhouse, or rental home in Decatur.

One reason Decatur continues to attract new residents in droves is that crime – especially the violent kind – is extremely rare in the city, and there’s certainly no such thing as an off-limits danger zone. Still, like pretty much any city, Decatur does see its fair share of property crime and petty theft. Obviously, make it a point to spend plenty of time in a neighborhood, getting a good feel for its vibes and its residents, before signing a lease.

Featuring a variety of entertainment options including a walker/shopper-friendly downtown area, a couple historic theaters, plenty of outdoors attractions, and a smattering of nightlife venues, Decatur is a city that has a lot more going for it than sweet apartment deals. Factor in a variety of safe, modern neighborhoods and easy access to ATL via public transit, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be loving life in this charming little Southern gem of a city.

So what are you waiting for, Peaches? Start clicking away, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Decatur, GA

Finding an apartment in Decatur that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

