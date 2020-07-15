/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:22 AM
113 Studio Apartments for rent in Decatur, GA
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
96 Units Available
Avondale Estates
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,365
647 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:11 AM
$
45 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
Clairemont-Great Lakes
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Decatur
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
157 Units Available
Winnona Park Historic District
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Results within 1 mile of Decatur
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
29 Units Available
Greater Valley Brook
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Results within 5 miles of Decatur
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 AM
183 Units Available
Chosewood Park
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,169
622 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:33 AM
$
22 Units Available
Lindbergh - Morosgo
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,249
583 sqft
Ultra-modern design in Atlanta near I-85. Fully equipped kitchens, washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets. Lifestyle features include bocce courts, fire pit, yoga and swimming pool. Clubhouse, courtyard and dog park. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
23 Units Available
Sweet Auburn
Pencil Factory Flats
349 Decatur St SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,254
605 sqft
Perfect location near shopping, dining and entertainment as well as MARTA public transit. Modern apartments feature patio or balcony and convenient in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with pool.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
$
13 Units Available
Buford Highway
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,035
585 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
42 Units Available
Midtown
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,337
675 sqft
Urban style meets modern design with historic character. Within walking distance of restaurants, retail, entertainment and more. Select units offer skyline views of Atlanta and the Biltmore.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
42 Units Available
Summerhill
Camden Vantage
180 Jackson St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,339
656 sqft
This community is located near The King Center, WellStar Atlanta, and Interstates 85 and 20. Rooftop gardens, two saltwater pools and beautiful courtyard are just some amenities. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provided.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Midtown
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,381
602 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
48 Units Available
Midtown
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 06:42 AM
15 Units Available
Virginia Highland
Flats at Ponce City Market
675 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,484
618 sqft
Nestled along the Eastside Trail in the historic Sears building. Recently renovated green community with in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. On-site valet, gym, parking and yoga. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
21 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
The Prato at Midtown
400 Central Park Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,070
558 sqft
Residents can walk to Central and Renaissance Parks from this property, but Interstate 75/85 is also nearby. This Midtown location offers a community garden, pool table, tennis court and gym. Units are recently renovated.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
22 Units Available
Old Fourth Ward
Windsor Old Fourth Ward
608 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,545
566 sqft
Windsor Old Fourth Ward offers luxury living in a prime location.Our ideal location in the popular Old Fourth Ward neighborhood puts you close to excellent shopping, entertainment, dining, and employment options.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Midtown
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,415
514 sqft
A gated community located close to Atlanta Botanical Gardens. Homes feature granite countertops and newly revamped bathrooms. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 06:04 AM
6 Units Available
Poncey-Highland
Telephone Factory Lofts
828 Ralph McGill Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$2,100
2132 sqft
Studio or 2-bedroom lofts are pet friendly with open-concept plans. Renovated kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Historic building with beautiful Atlanta views from private balcony/patio. Easy access to Freedom Parkway. Walk to transit hub.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
30 Units Available
Inman Park
Inman Quarter
299 N Highland Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,477
601 sqft
Luxury modern floor plans with high quality interiors. Features white quartz counters, two-tone cabinetry, and spa-like bathrooms with soaking tubs, showers and ceramic tiles. Faux wood flooring throughout space.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
39 Units Available
Midtown
Nine15 Midtown
915 West Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,596
650 sqft
Modern apartments with updated kitchens, quartz counters, wood-style flooring with tailored carpet in bedrooms. Open concept for living/dining areas, in-unit laundry, stunning Atlanta skyline views. Pet-friendly building, sky deck, pool, fitness club. Alta Midtown neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
18 Units Available
Grant Park
Glenwood at Grant Park
860 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,385
630 sqft
Direct access to I-20. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Numerous recreational options: bocce court, swimming pool, outdoor grill and fire pits. Business center, conference room and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
151 Units Available
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,366
545 sqft
Located by Emory Point; convenient access to Decatur and Druid Hills. Units have fully-appointed kitchens with granite countertops and dishwasher. Tenants enjoy package receiving services, swimming pool and fitness center. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
31 Units Available
Midtown
131 Ponce
131 Ponce de Leon Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,201
532 sqft
Pet-friendly, modern studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments in midtown Atlanta. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy fitness center, pool, bike storage, coffee bar, conference room. Easy access to mass transit.
Similar Pages
Decatur 1 BedroomsDecatur 2 BedroomsDecatur 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDecatur 3 BedroomsDecatur Accessible ApartmentsDecatur Apartments under $1,000Decatur Apartments under $900
Decatur Apartments with BalconyDecatur Apartments with GarageDecatur Apartments with GymDecatur Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDecatur Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDecatur Apartments with ParkingDecatur Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GA