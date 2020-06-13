Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

71 Cheap Apartments for rent in Decatur, GA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Panthersville
10 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Panthersville
2 Units Available
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.
Results within 1 mile of Decatur

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
East Lake Terrace
1 Unit Available
2447 Lynn Iris Drive
2447 Lynn Iris Drive, Candler-McAfee, GA
4 Bedrooms
$875
960 sqft
4 Bed, 2 Bath Brick Bungalow, Off Glenwood/Candler. Hardwood Floors, Central AC, Fenced in yard.
Results within 5 miles of Decatur
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Merry Hills
85 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,651
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Buford Highway
11 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
411 Units Available
Vesta Bouldercrest
26 Bouldercrest Ln, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
804 sqft
Vesta Bouldercrest offers 1 and 2 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Bouldercrest feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Midtown
53 Units Available
Solace on Peachtree
710 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$849
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
794 sqft
This newly renovated, high-rise community is only moments from Interstate 75/85, the Fox Theatre and countless shopping and dining options. Residents enjoy a 24-hour gym, media room and concierge. Units feature walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
Dresden East
3 Units Available
Sierra Village
2615 Oak Shadow Ln NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1150 sqft
Excellent location in Atlanta, close to Plaza Fiesta and Highway 23. Units feature one or two bedrooms with patio or balcony. Community includes pool and laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Reynoldstown
1 Unit Available
66 Chester Avenue Southeast
66 Chester Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
AWESOME LOCATION IN HOT IN-TOWN CABBAGETOWN / REYNOLDSTOWN POSSIBLE AIR BNB #TINYHOME!!! Walk through Video > https://youtu.

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Poncey-Highland
1 Unit Available
1141 North Avenue Northeast
1141 North Ave NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$975
700 sqft
We have Studio/1BTH Apartment with access to Freedom Parkway and walking distance to Little 5 Points and Candler Park! . Amenities include a courtyard with picnic area, off-street parking, onsite laundry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1598 south indian creek drive A
1598 South Indian Creek Drive, DeKalb County, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
740 sqft
Unit A Available 07/01/20 Small Ranch Home - Property Id: 153341 Small cozy ranch home on a quiet peaceful estate property. Partially furnished with utilities included. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chandler
3 Units Available
4371 Glenwood
4371 Glenwood Road, Candler-McAfee, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$899
1300 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.4371glenwood.com.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1171 E Rock Springs Road NE
1171 East Rock Springs Road Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
950 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath guest apartment located in the heart of "Morningside".

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
White Oak Hills
1 Unit Available
2897 White Oak Dr
2897 White Oak Drive, Belvedere Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1675 sqft
Welcome home to this cute 2-bedroom 1 bath duplex in Decatur. Large living roomand open into the kitchen. Wood floors and upgraded appliances throughout giveyou a homey feeling right away.
Results within 10 miles of Decatur
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
63 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$907
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Only the North Fork Peachtree Creek separates this property from I-85, so shopping, dining and entertainment are all easily accessible. Community features pool, tennis court and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
33 Units Available
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$849
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1375 sqft
Residents of this community are treated to high ceilings, extra storage and fireplaces in their units. Once outside, a playground, pool and dog park are onsite. It's also a short walk from Pleasantdale Park.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
21 Units Available
Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd, Doraville, GA
1 Bedroom
$776
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1342 sqft
Located minutes from downtown Atlanta. Community has a fitness center and three swimming pools. Tenants enjoy in-unit laundry and fireplaces in addition to luxurious kitchens and built-in bookshelves. Pets permitted; on-site dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1405 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,871
1350 sqft
Elegant apartments with walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Ample property amenities, including a business center and playground. Minutes from I-85 and I-285 for a smooth commute. Enjoy green space at Murphey Candler Park.

June 2020 Decatur Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Decatur Rent Report. Decatur rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Decatur rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Decatur rents held steady over the past month

Decatur rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Decatur stand at $1,025 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. Decatur's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Decatur over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Decatur rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Decatur, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Decatur is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Decatur's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Decatur.
    • While rents in Decatur fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Decatur than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Decatur.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

