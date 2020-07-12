/
clairemont great lakes
507 Apartments for rent in Clairemont-Great Lakes, Decatur, GA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,914
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,310
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
132 Huron St
132 Huron Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
650 sqft
Ideal Decatur location. The apartment is less than a 1 mile walk to Decatur Square, and less than 8 minute drive to Emory. One of Decatur's most sought after neighborhoods, Great Lakes.The home is a Quadraplex, 4 completely separate apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
958 Church St
958 Church Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1494 sqft
Total Renovation. 2BR/2BA. New Kitchen. New Baths. New Appliances. Washer/Dryer included. All utilities included. New HVAC. Walk to square in Decatur.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1037 Scott Boulevard
1037 Scott Boulevard, Decatur, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1636 sqft
Great 4 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch convenient to all Decatur has to offer. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, coffee shops and highways. Schedule showings through ShowingTime
Results within 1 mile of Clairemont-Great Lakes
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
161 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,290
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,114
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
46 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,430
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,510
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
26 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,372
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,808
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Gables Montclair
100 Ladson Ct, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
980 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1553 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Uniquely styled apartments with hardwood floors and granite counters. Get your morning started at the coffee bar before you begin your sweat session in the 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
21 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,517
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,891
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Solis Decatur
1605 Church Street, North Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,385
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,623
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1171 sqft
Elevate Everything" Solis Decatur, a new level of sophistication for apartment living has arrived. With surroundings to savor and places to share. Modern touches and unrivaled conveniences. World-class amenities. Superior features.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
39 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
16 Units Available
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,427
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1157 sqft
Situated in central Decatur. Close to a retail village and community park. Apartments feature high-end amenities like stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. Community facilities include a saltwater pool, hammock park and indoor spa.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1400 Church Street
1400 Church St, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION..LOCATION..LOCATION - Property Id: 263827 Property is located in the best location nestled in 5 acres of trees. Yes; we are an aged property with original beautiful hardwood floors throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
121 Fairview Street
121 Fairview Street, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 COZY TRIPLEX - Property Id: 263293 Are you seeking a great location with a lot of charm? You have for goodness sake found it! This is a triplex that the location is on a dead end street that dead ends into a 2 acre nature
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2002 North Decatur Road
2002 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1356 sqft
Great Emory Area Rental - Emory, CDC, Decatur convenient. Shopping, restaurants and more! (RLNE5494950)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
907 Tuxworth Circle - Tuxworth Springs Condominiums
907 Tuxworth Circle, North Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1045 sqft
907 Tuxworth Springs - Central location in Decatur, plus a gated community with Pool and Tennis. Walk to new Whole Foods and Restaurants in North Decatur.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2019 North Decatur Road
2019 North Decatur Road, Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3718 sqft
- This is an amazing 4 bedroom 4.5 bath home with living room, great room, separate dining room, and large eat-in area. There is also an upstairs den, a large deck off of the master bedroom, and a bonus room in the basement.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1955 Ridgewood Drive
1955 Ridgewood Drive Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1324 sqft
- (RLNE3448748)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1982 Westminster Way NE
1982 Westminster Way Northeast, Druid Hills, GA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1479 sqft
Renovated Emory Grove Home - Ready to Rent - Fully updated kitchen in this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home ready for immediate rent. Large living room and dining room combo with access to large side patio.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
226 Hillcrest Avenue
226 Hillcrest Avenue, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
650 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom House - Minutes from Downtown Decatur - Tucked away in a quiet, wooded residential neighborhood located a short walk from historic Decatur Square, the Hillcrest properties consist of cozy mid-century apartment homes and duplexes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:40pm
1 Unit Available
117 Shadowmoor Drive
117 Shadowmoor Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
670 sqft
Right side of 1 bed/1 bath apartment in duplex, less than a mile from downtown Decatur, in historic Winnona Park neighborhood. Bright living space with hardwoods throughout. Large kitchen with retro charm, plus washer and dryer hookups.
