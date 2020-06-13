133 Accessible Apartments for rent in Decatur, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Panthersville
10 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:19am
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 01:06am
20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1405 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
$
Mason Mill
32 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
32 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,355
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Decatur Heights
97 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Results within 1 mile of Decatur
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Greater Valley Brook
30 Units Available
The Reserve Decatur
2600 Milscott Dr, North Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,437
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1119 sqft
Beautiful apartment complex just minutes from downtown with 24-hour gym, saltwater swimming pool with cabanas and rooftop entertainment lounge. Apartments feature washer and dryer, subway tile backsplashes and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Decatur Heights
9 Units Available
Park Summit
2778 N Decatur Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,185
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1291 sqft
Community features a resort style pool, cricket court and athletic club. Located just one block from grocery stores and shops. Interiors feature walk-in closets, granite counters and breakfast bars.
Results within 5 miles of Decatur
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Northlake
62 Units Available
Atlas LaVista Hills
2200 Parklake Dr NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,144
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,257
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,664
1304 sqft
Contemporary 1-3 bedroom apartments located in Northeast Atlanta. Very near Perimeter Center and Midtown.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
Chosewood Park
185 Units Available
The Skylark
1099 Boulevard SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,164
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1334 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Skylark in Atlanta. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Piedmont Heights
22 Units Available
Monroe Place
2000 Monroe Pl NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,280
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,706
1137 sqft
Convenient location in Atlanta by I-85 and Highway 400. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and W/D hookup. Luxury community has on-site laundry, pool, dog park and parking.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:55am
$
Pine Hills
41 Units Available
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,257
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1507 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,053
1944 sqft
Buckhead Crossing Shopping Center is located near this community, but I-85 allows residents to shop and dine throughout Atlanta. Community features yoga, game room, fire pit and other activities. Units have fireplaces and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midtown
18 Units Available
Skyhouse South
100 6th St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,408
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,696
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
1002 sqft
Modern studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments in Midtown South. Stunning city views from rooftop terrace and pool. Lots of bars and restaurants within walking distance along 5th and 6th Streets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Edgewood
45 Units Available
Spoke
1450 La France St NE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,244
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,196
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1127 sqft
Luxurious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments in the heart of Edgewood close to the Edgewood-Candler Park MARTA rail station. Units feature open floor plans with modern kitchens and fixtures.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Midtown
39 Units Available
Broadstone Midtown
811 Juniper St NE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,360
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,183
1239 sqft
Community amenities include fitness club, grilling areas, bike room and courtyard. Apartments feature built-in USB ports, spacious walk-in closets and push-button disposals. Located minutes from downtown, near the Atlanta Botanical Garden.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Grant Park
20 Units Available
Enso
880 Glenwood Ave SE, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,476
1154 sqft
Pet-friendly community near Glenwood Park. Units have fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite counters; garage parking and laundry facility on-site. Amenities include a pool, yoga studio and media room.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Old Fourth Ward
30 Units Available
North and Line
385 North Angier Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,730
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1136 sqft
BE YOUR OWN TRUE NORTH. At the intersection of North Avenue and Atlanta’s BeltLine sits the Eastside’s most refined apartment living. Exactly where you want to be with the most sought-after restaurants, retail and recreation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northlake
20 Units Available
Green Park
2037 Weems Rd, Tucker, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,285
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1146 sqft
Granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Dog park and grooming area. Outdoor swimming pool, grills and fire pits. 24-hour gym. Direct access to I-285.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Reynoldstown
87 Units Available
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE, Atlanta, GA
Studio
$1,335
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,570
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1263 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour or schedule your self-guided tour today!Tons to explore. Plenty to come home to.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Merry Hills
85 Units Available
Legacy at Druid Hills
1491 Druid Valley Drive, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1332 sqft
Spacious layouts. Modern kitchens with dark cabinets, stone counters, black appliances and glass tile backsplashes. Patio or balcony available. Close proximity to entertainment, restaurants and retail.

June 2020 Decatur Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Decatur Rent Report. Decatur rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Decatur rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Decatur Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Decatur Rent Report. Decatur rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Decatur rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Decatur rents held steady over the past month

Decatur rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Decatur stand at $1,025 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. Decatur's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Decatur over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Decatur rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Decatur, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Decatur is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Decatur's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Decatur.
    • While rents in Decatur fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Decatur than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Decatur.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

