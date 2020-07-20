All apartments in Cobb County
593 Lullingstone Drive
Last updated May 22 2019 at 10:24 AM

593 Lullingstone Drive

593 Lullingstone Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

593 Lullingstone Drive Southeast, Cobb County, GA 30067
Powers Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
593 Lullingstone Drive Available 07/05/19 East Cobb 3BR Home - Available July 5th. Terrific young rental home in East Cobb. Granite counters, newer appliances and more. Separate Dining Room. Open floor plan with 2-story Great Room, which is Open to the Kitchen and Breakfast area. Laundry and Half Bath on Main Level too plus access to the 2-Car Garage. Large Master Suite w/vaulted ceiling. Master Bath w/dbl vanitites, separate tub & shower & huge walk-in closet. Schools are Sedalia Park ES, East Cobb MS and Wheeler HS. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3249492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 593 Lullingstone Drive have any available units?
593 Lullingstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 593 Lullingstone Drive have?
Some of 593 Lullingstone Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 593 Lullingstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
593 Lullingstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 593 Lullingstone Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 593 Lullingstone Drive is pet friendly.
Does 593 Lullingstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 593 Lullingstone Drive offers parking.
Does 593 Lullingstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 593 Lullingstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 593 Lullingstone Drive have a pool?
No, 593 Lullingstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 593 Lullingstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 593 Lullingstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 593 Lullingstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 593 Lullingstone Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 593 Lullingstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 593 Lullingstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
