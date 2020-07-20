Amenities

593 Lullingstone Drive Available 07/05/19 East Cobb 3BR Home - Available July 5th. Terrific young rental home in East Cobb. Granite counters, newer appliances and more. Separate Dining Room. Open floor plan with 2-story Great Room, which is Open to the Kitchen and Breakfast area. Laundry and Half Bath on Main Level too plus access to the 2-Car Garage. Large Master Suite w/vaulted ceiling. Master Bath w/dbl vanitites, separate tub & shower & huge walk-in closet. Schools are Sedalia Park ES, East Cobb MS and Wheeler HS. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star Google Reviews and visit us at www.AvalonPropertyManagement.net.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3249492)