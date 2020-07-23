All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 4195 Alaina Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
4195 Alaina Circle
Last updated July 7 2020 at 7:41 PM

4195 Alaina Circle

4195 Alaina Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4195 Alaina Circle, Cobb County, GA 30082

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4195 Alaina Circle have any available units?
4195 Alaina Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
Is 4195 Alaina Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4195 Alaina Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 Alaina Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4195 Alaina Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4195 Alaina Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4195 Alaina Circle offers parking.
Does 4195 Alaina Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4195 Alaina Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 Alaina Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4195 Alaina Circle has a pool.
Does 4195 Alaina Circle have accessible units?
No, 4195 Alaina Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 Alaina Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4195 Alaina Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4195 Alaina Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4195 Alaina Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosemont Vinings Ridge
3200 Post Woods Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
Veritas at East Cobb
730 Franklin Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
1250 West
1250 Powder Springs St SW
Marietta, GA 30064
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Watermark At East Cobb by Cortland
2000 E Lake Pkwy
Marietta, GA 30062

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College