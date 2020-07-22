All apartments in Cobb County
Find more places like 3891 Nowlin Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cobb County, GA
/
3891 Nowlin Rd
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

3891 Nowlin Rd

3891 Nowlin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3891 Nowlin Road, Cobb County, GA 30144

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Kennesaw Newly Renovated Ranch - Property Id: 150647

NEWLY RENOVATED - New flooring, exterior and interior freshly painted, brand new stainless appliances, huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom, deck in the backyard, extra refrigerator in the garage, washer/dryer, walking distance to Awtrey Middle School and North Cobb High School.

1. All tenants over 18 years of age (except someone's dependent who is a full time student with proof) have to submit an application separately.
2. All applicant have to pay application fee to the 3rd party vendor directly.
3. $1,600 deposit ($1,300 refundable and $300 non-refundable for move-out cleaning) and 1st month rent due at signing on the lease agreement.
4. Household income > $85,000/annual.
5. Credit score > 650.
6. 1 year lease contract.
7. Pet deposit is $300 per pet (non-refundable).
8. Washer/Dryer in the laundry room and extra refrigerator in the garage are included in the monthly rent.
9. Application Fee is non-refundable so call first make sure property is still on the market
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150647
Property Id 150647

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5714293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3891 Nowlin Rd have any available units?
3891 Nowlin Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cobb County, GA.
What amenities does 3891 Nowlin Rd have?
Some of 3891 Nowlin Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3891 Nowlin Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3891 Nowlin Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3891 Nowlin Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3891 Nowlin Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cobb County.
Does 3891 Nowlin Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3891 Nowlin Rd offers parking.
Does 3891 Nowlin Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3891 Nowlin Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3891 Nowlin Rd have a pool?
No, 3891 Nowlin Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3891 Nowlin Rd have accessible units?
No, 3891 Nowlin Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3891 Nowlin Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3891 Nowlin Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 3891 Nowlin Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3891 Nowlin Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Grand at Barrett Creek
2400 Barrett Creek Boulevard
Marietta, GA 30066
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Arium Vinings Station
4695 N Church Ln
Atlanta, GA 30339
Magnolia At Whitlock
925 Whitlock Ave NW
Marietta, GA 30064
Forest Ridge on Terrell Mill
1557 Terrell Mill Rd
Marietta, GA 30067
Avonlea Square
1836 Roswell St SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ivy Ridge Apartments
2650 Bentley Rd SE
Marietta, GA 30067
The District at Vinings
2800 Paces Ferry Rd SE
Vinings, GA 30339

Similar Pages

Cobb County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAVinings, GAAcworth, GAMableton, GALithia Springs, GAFair Oaks, GA
Douglasville, GAAustell, GAHiram, GAPowder Springs, GACartersville, GANorth Druid Hills, GADruid Hills, GAEast Point, GAHolly Springs, GADallas, GAGresham Park, GAChamblee, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityLife University
Chattahoochee Technical College