3891 Nowlin Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Kennesaw Newly Renovated Ranch - Property Id: 150647



NEWLY RENOVATED - New flooring, exterior and interior freshly painted, brand new stainless appliances, huge walk-in closet in the master bedroom, deck in the backyard, extra refrigerator in the garage, washer/dryer, walking distance to Awtrey Middle School and North Cobb High School.



1. All tenants over 18 years of age (except someone's dependent who is a full time student with proof) have to submit an application separately.

2. All applicant have to pay application fee to the 3rd party vendor directly.

3. $1,600 deposit ($1,300 refundable and $300 non-refundable for move-out cleaning) and 1st month rent due at signing on the lease agreement.

4. Household income > $85,000/annual.

5. Credit score > 650.

6. 1 year lease contract.

7. Pet deposit is $300 per pet (non-refundable).

8. Washer/Dryer in the laundry room and extra refrigerator in the garage are included in the monthly rent.

9. Application Fee is non-refundable so call first make sure property is still on the market

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150647

Property Id 150647



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5714293)