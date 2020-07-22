All apartments in Cobb County
2862 Clary Hill Drive NE

2862 Clary Hill Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2862 Clary Hill Drive Northeast, Cobb County, GA 30075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Move in Ready in award winning TRITT/POPE! Newer Paint and Carpet. New kitchen appliances. Two Story Foyer and Great Room. Living/Office Room off Foyer. Separate Dining Room off kitchen. Deck entry from Great Room and Kitchen. Fenced Backyard. Hardwood floors on main. Spacious Master on Main with large en suite including double vanities and separate tub/shower. Separate his/hers closets. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths upstairs. Huge finished basement with half bath. Plenty of room to spread out! Kid friendly safe neighborhood w swim/tennis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

