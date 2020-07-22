2862 Clary Hill Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Move in Ready in award winning TRITT/POPE! Newer Paint and Carpet. New kitchen appliances. Two Story Foyer and Great Room. Living/Office Room off Foyer. Separate Dining Room off kitchen. Deck entry from Great Room and Kitchen. Fenced Backyard. Hardwood floors on main. Spacious Master on Main with large en suite including double vanities and separate tub/shower. Separate his/hers closets. 4 Bedrooms, 3 Baths upstairs. Huge finished basement with half bath. Plenty of room to spread out! Kid friendly safe neighborhood w swim/tennis.